Orion surfed the tension to ride to a 60-57 win over Morrison in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

In recent action on January 31, Orion faced off against Farmington . For results, click here. Morrison took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 31 at Morrison High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.