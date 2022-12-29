Orion designs winning blueprint against Toulon Stark County 50-40

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Orion prevailed over Toulon Stark County 50-40 at Orion High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Toulon Stark County showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-9 advantage over Orion as the first quarter ended.

The Rebels constructed a bold start that built a 24-17 gap on the Chargers heading into the locker room.

Toulon Stark County jumped a modest margin over Orion as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Chargers pulled off a stirring 21-10 fourth quarter to trip the Rebels.

