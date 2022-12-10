Orion dispatches Galva 63-48

Orion put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Galva in a 63-48 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Orion a 14-8 lead over Galva.

The Chargers opened a tight 27-21 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Orion darted to a 43-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Chargers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-19 stretch over the fourth quarter.

