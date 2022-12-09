 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orion rains down on Erie E/P 51-37

Erie E/P was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Orion prevailed 51-37 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Orion an 18-11 lead over Erie E/P.

The Chargers fought to a 37-21 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.

Orion stormed to a 46-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Chargers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

