Orion put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Monmouth-Roseville in a 53-42 decision in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.

Last season, Monmouth-Roseville and Orion squared off with February 11, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Orion faced off against Geneseo . For results, click here. Monmouth-Roseville took on East Moline United Township on February 4 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.

