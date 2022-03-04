 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BASKETBALL | ALLEMAN

Oronzio resigns as Alleman boys basketball coach

121821-qc-spt-shootout alldw018.JPG

Alleman head coach Larry Oronzio during a game against Davenport West during the 27th annual Genesis Shootout on Dec. 18 at the Carver Center in Rock Island. Oronzio resigned from his position Friday after an 0-27 season. 

 Bobby Metcalf

Alleman High School boys basketball coach Larry Oronzio resigned Friday after one year with the program.

Oronzio was hired in August, but the Pioneers struggled on the court with a limited roster. Alleman finished the season 0-27 and lost every Western Big 6 Conference game by 29 points or more.

“Larry Oronzio is a hardworking, decent man who gave his best to Alleman Catholic High School and its boys basketball program,” interim Alleman athletic director Mike Tracey said in a press release.

“Larry did not complain about many of the difficult realities he faced. He exhibited a level of patience not many coaches would show.”

Oronzio was hired in August, but in that time the school principal, Sara Stroud, and athletic director, Grant Iles both resigned from their respective positions.

“Our school is going through a major transition,” Tracey said. “Larry worked hard to make boys basketball as successful as possible. We thank Larry for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

No replacement was announced. Alleman will begin its search for a new coach.

