Oronzio resigns as Alleman boys basketball coach

Alleman High School boys basketball coach Larry Oronzio resigned Friday after one year with the program.

Oronzio was hired in August, but the Pioneers struggled on the court with a limited roster. Alleman finished the season 0-27 and lost every Western Big 6 Conference game by 29 points or more.

“Larry Oronzio is a hardworking, decent man who gave his best to Alleman Catholic High School and its boys basketball program,” interim Alleman athletic director Mike Tracey said in a press release.

“Larry did not complain about many of the difficult realities he faced. He exhibited a level of patience not many coaches would show.”

Oronzio was hired in August, but in that time the school principal, Sara Stroud, and athletic director, Grant Iles both resigned from their respective positions.

“Our school is going through a major transition,” Tracey said. “Larry worked hard to make boys basketball as successful as possible. We thank Larry for his efforts and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

No replacement was announced. Alleman will begin its search for a new coach.

