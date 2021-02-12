Outside shooting the difference as Knights pull away from Blue Devils

For Davenport Central and Assumption, the 3-ball was the difference.
While the Blue Devils were just 2-for-16 from deep, missing their first 14 attempts, the Knights hit eight shots from beyond the arc to grab a 52-41 win Friday night at Assumption High School.
Despite that discrepancy, Assumption still needed a 12-0 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away after leading Central just 34-33 after three quarters.
"We just had to keep doing what we were doing," Assumption junior Noah Mack said. "We felt like we weren't hitting shots in the first half but if we just kept doing what we were doing, the shots were going to fall.
"It was frustrating, we felt like we were letting them stay in the game, but the second half, we kind of just put it away."
Despite their cold shooting from outside, Central hung around before the run and led much of the first half.
The Blue Devils (3-10, 3-10) took a 13-9 lead after the first quarter thanks to an attacking defense that forced five Knight turnovers in the frame and a focus on working the ball inside, with Assumption's big Tyler Maro on the bench with two early fouls.
"Tyler, we talked about that after the game, that second foul was unnecessary," Assumption head coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "He's got to be smarter and he's got to understand we need him on the floor. ... He came back in the second half and we rebounded much better and we were able to get the ball into the paint."
However, the second quarter also saw the Blue Devils take seven 3s, missing all of them.
That allowed the Knights (12-6, 10-5) to claw their way back, Mack hitting a 3 in the closing seconds to give Assumption a 21-19 lead at halftime.
"That was huge," Mack said. "We were down most of the half so it was a good play to get us up going into the second half."
Still focusing on the inside game, Central kept the game close in the third quarter, but the 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter was too much for the Blue Devils to overcome given their cold shooting from outside.
"It was the big difference in the game, we just didn't shoot the ball well," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We didn't shoot the ball well at all but we still gave them a competitive game. These guys, as I've said all year, we're young and still learning and trying to get over that hump of winning consistently."
Mack finished with a team-high 14 points and also had four steals, allowing Assumption to overcome 13 turnovers of its own. Matt Tallman added 10 points, as did Dayne Hodge, who stuck with it despite missing his first seven shots to make his last three, as well as two free throws.
"Dayne probably had one of the worst halves he's had here at Assumption but you would have never known it," Fitzpatrick said. "I was really proud of the way he handled himself in that second half and he just kept guarding, was communicating and talking. He was doing all the right things and he got rewarded, made some shots."
The Blue Devils were led by Tracy Hayslett, who scored a game-high 18 points and also hit Central's only two 3s of the game, coming on its last two attempts from deep in the game.
"Tracy's come a long way this year," Wurdinger said. "He's really helped the team from a tempo standpoint, a control standpoint, he's done a lot for us this year."