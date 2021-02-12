Outside shooting the difference as Knights pull away from Blue Devils

However, the second quarter also saw the Blue Devils take seven 3s, missing all of them.

That allowed the Knights (12-6, 10-5) to claw their way back, Mack hitting a 3 in the closing seconds to give Assumption a 21-19 lead at halftime.

"That was huge," Mack said. "We were down most of the half so it was a good play to get us up going into the second half."

Still focusing on the inside game, Central kept the game close in the third quarter, but the 12-0 run to open the fourth quarter was too much for the Blue Devils to overcome given their cold shooting from outside.

"It was the big difference in the game, we just didn't shoot the ball well," Central coach Craig Wurdinger said. "We didn't shoot the ball well at all but we still gave them a competitive game. These guys, as I've said all year, we're young and still learning and trying to get over that hump of winning consistently."

Mack finished with a team-high 14 points and also had four steals, allowing Assumption to overcome 13 turnovers of its own. Matt Tallman added 10 points, as did Dayne Hodge, who stuck with it despite missing his first seven shots to make his last three, as well as two free throws.