Moline unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bradley-Bourbonnais 71-39 Friday in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 24.

Moline jumped in front of Bradley-Bourbonnais 23-10 to begin the second quarter.

The dynamic altered in the second quarter as the Boilermakers inched back to a 36-24 deficit.

Moline jumped to a 57-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-8 advantage in the frame.

