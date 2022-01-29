Over and out: Moline punches through Dixon 81-41

Moline's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Dixon during an 81-41 blowout on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on January 21 , Moline squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Maroons a 12-5 lead over the Dukes/ Duchesses.
The Maroons' shooting jumped on top to a 55-17 lead over the Dukes/ Duchesses at the intermission.
Moline's control showed as it carried a 72-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.