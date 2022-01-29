 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over and out: Moline punches through Dixon 81-41
Moline's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Dixon during an 81-41 blowout on January 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 21 , Moline squared up on Galesburg in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave the Maroons a 12-5 lead over the Dukes/ Duchesses.

The Maroons' shooting jumped on top to a 55-17 lead over the Dukes/ Duchesses at the intermission.

Moline's control showed as it carried a 72-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

