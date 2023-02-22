Moline offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Minooka during this 74-54 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Moline darted in front of Minooka 25-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Maroons fought to a 39-25 halftime margin at the Indians' expense.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

