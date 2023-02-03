Moline Quad Cities Christian's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Galesburg Christian 60-34 on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Galesburg Christian. Moline Quad Cities Christian took on Fulton Unity Christian on January 27 at Moline Quad Cities Christian School.

