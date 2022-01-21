Over and out: Monmouth-Roseville punches through Sherrard 51-30

Sherrard had no answers as Monmouth-Roseville roared to a 51-30 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
Recently on January 11 , Sherrard squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Titans' shooting moved to a 17-8 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.