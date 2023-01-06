 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overtime was required before Fulton could trip Forreston 66-59

Fulton used overtime to slip past Forreston 66-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.

The last time Fulton and Forreston played in a 75-37 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 29, Fulton squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. For results, click here.

