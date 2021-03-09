Panther defense cracks in 2OT loss to Golden Warriors

Darius Rogers and Daslah Geadeyan took over offensively in the first three quarters for United Township Tuesday evening. Then, a couple of role players started to make buckets in the fourth.
Yet it was the defense that let the Panthers down on senior night.
Sterling had an uncontested layup to force the first overtime period and missed a potential game-winner to send the Western Big 6 contest to a second OT frame. However, Trevon Jordan canned a floater with 5 seconds left in the second OT to lift the Golden Warriors to a 71-69 triumph over the Panthers inside the Panther Den.
It was the culmination of eight minutes of extra basketball in which Sterling (7-8, 5-7) made just three field goals but went 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
It scored four straight from the charity stripe in the second OT. United Township scored the next four to tie it at 69.
After a Golden Warriors timeout, the ball was swung around the perimeter until Jordan was open next to the basket and the help defense didn’t get there quick enough for the score.
Darius Rogers’ heave before the buzzer was way off and Sterling celebrated while the Panthers walked off the court and didn’t spend too much time in their team meeting area afterwards.
It was a back-and-forth final 20 minutes of gametime action, with neither side leading by more than four points.
UT (11-5, 8-5) seemed to have stolen the momentum with 1:12 left in regulation, literally.
Mahki Johnson, held to no field goals on his first 10 attempts, cut in front of a pass and galloped down the lane for a lay-in to give the Panthers a 52-51 lead. After Sterling’s John Paul Schilling nailed a mid-range jumper, the last Panther senior etched his name into the scorebook.
Davian Vallejo caught the inbound pass in the corner, raised up and buried a 3-pointer for a 55-53 UT advantage with 12 seconds left.
Schilling went coast-to-coast for the game-tying basket in five seconds, and Darius Rogers’ 3-point try caromed off the front rim to send the game to the first OT period.
Rogers, despite his 22 points, was 0-for-3 in the two OTs and missed the back end of two free throws that would have given United Township the lead, instead tying the game at 63 heading into the second OT frame.
Geadeyan, one of four seniors recognized pre-game, finished with a game-high 23 points. No one else on the Panthers scored more than seven points.
Sterling, meanwhile, had five in double figures. Carter Ryan and Schilling each paced it with 14 points.
The opening 24 minutes was a game of runs.
Sterling used a 9-0 run to lead by as many as five in the first quarter. It outscored United Township 14-3 over the last 3:18 of the second quarter to take a 30-24 lead into halftime.
The Panthers responded, putting together a 15-2 spurt to lead by five points in the third until their opponent scored the last seven points to lead by two heading into the final frame.