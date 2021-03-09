Panther defense cracks in 2OT loss to Golden Warriors

Darius Rogers and Daslah Geadeyan took over offensively in the first three quarters for United Township Tuesday evening. Then, a couple of role players started to make buckets in the fourth.

Yet it was the defense that let the Panthers down on senior night.

Sterling had an uncontested layup to force the first overtime period and missed a potential game-winner to send the Western Big 6 contest to a second OT frame. However, Trevon Jordan canned a floater with 5 seconds left in the second OT to lift the Golden Warriors to a 71-69 triumph over the Panthers inside the Panther Den.

It was the culmination of eight minutes of extra basketball in which Sterling (7-8, 5-7) made just three field goals but went 10-of-12 from the free throw line.

It scored four straight from the charity stripe in the second OT. United Township scored the next four to tie it at 69.

After a Golden Warriors timeout, the ball was swung around the perimeter until Jordan was open next to the basket and the help defense didn’t get there quick enough for the score.

Darius Rogers’ heave before the buzzer was way off and Sterling celebrated while the Panthers walked off the court and didn’t spend too much time in their team meeting area afterwards.