A simple timeout changed Friday’s outcome.

The United Township High School boys' basketball team trailed by as many as eight in the third quarter, and coach Ryan Webber wasn’t pleased.

Sterling had open looks to the paint and was shooting over 60% from the floor.

After Bristol Lewis cut it to five, Webber stopped the game to say a few words to his group.

“He (Webber) literally called a timeout to scream at us and tell us to pick up our energy on defense,” senior guard DeVontay Wright said.

“He told us that we had to fix our attitude. We were kind of moping around, and he told us that we had to change it. That timeout lit a spark in us, and we definitely changed it around real quick after that.”

The Panthers forced two straight turnovers and went on an 8-0 surge to take the lead before pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 74-63 victory over Sterling on Friday inside the Panther Den.

“We got chewed out a little bit at halftime because we weren’t playing the way we needed,” Lewis said. “But we all stood up in the locker room and decided that it had to change.”

UT (21-5, 7-4 WB6) allowed 20 points in the first quarter, but just 24 over the entire second half. The Golden Warriors (19-7, 6-5) had three turnovers in the first half before committing 11 in the final two quarters.

“We went into this hybrid, man-zone thing that we have been practicing,” Lewis said. “We did that because when we played at Sterling earlier this year, our problem was man-to-man defense, I mean, they scored 84 on us (season high allowed). And then they had 39 on us at half tonight — so we knew we had to do something.

“Once we made that adjustment, they didn’t know what to do with it.”

The Golden Warriors also didn’t know what to do with Omarion Roberts. The senior guard have five points in the first half, but erupted for 13 in the second half to charge two separate scoring runs that put UT ahead.

Roberts (18 points) joined Wright (22 points) and Lewis (19 points) in double figures. Caeden Terrell also added nine.

“This is just who we are at this point,” Roberts said. “We have three or four guys that can just kill it at any level. When we are all clicking, playing defense and working together, we are a hard team to beat.”

Wright had 10 in the first quarter, Roberts had eight early in the fourth and Lewis finished with 11 points in the final quarter. With multiple scoring options at different points in the game, Sterling struggled defensively to focus in on a single player.

“You never know who is going to be the best player on the court at any given time … it’s great” Wright said. “Tonight, it was just a rotation of everybody. It feels good that we have so many people that can take over a game when we really need it.”

Andre Klaver (26 points) and JP Schilling (14 points) made it hard for the Panthers in the first half, but scored just 13 of their combined 40 in the final two quarters. The 3-point shot also stopped falling. The Golden Warriors sank five 3s in the first half, but just two dropped in the second half because of a UT defense that got out to the perimeter noticeably faster.

“We knew exactly why we were losing at the time,” Roberts said. “We weren’t playing any defense and they were doing whatever they wanted. We knew if we put a stop to that, they wouldn’t be able to put a stop to us — regardless of what we were doing. Once we stepped up on defense, it was basically over it.”

The Panthers sealed the game at the free throw line. UT knocked down 18 of 20 (90%) from the charity stripe to push the lead over 10 in the final minutes.

“At the beginning of the year, we weren’t shooting free throws well at all,” Lewis said. “We’ve been taking the time after practice the last few weeks, and it’s paying off for us.”

UT sits alone in third place in the WB6, and got a little revenge Friday in the process.

“We had this game circled ever since we lost to them,” Wright said. “That game at Sterling (in December) we weren’t really ourselves, so we wanted to show them who we really were tonight.”

United Township also inducted three individual members and a team to its Hall of Fame during the halftime ceremony.

Cal Stamp (basketball, track), Jessica Amyette (swimming) and Chase Pavelonis (track and field, and current girls basketball coach) were all honored for their respective careers at United Township. The entire 2001-02 volleyball team was also honored and is still the only Panther squad to make the elite eight round of the state tournament.

Photos: United Township defeats Sterling boys basketball 74-63