Panthers get revenge on Galesburg boys

The United Township boys basketball team felt as if it had something to prove against the Galesburg Silver Streaks and went out and proved it Saturday evening with a 58-47 Western Big 6 Conference victory.

“Our kids competed so hard in these four games this week,” said UT coach Ryan Webber after his 10-4 club moved to 8-4 and into solo third place in the Big 6 race heading into the final week of play. “We came down here and played with something to prove. We felt Galesburg treated us like they didn’t respect us at our place (a 52-39 Streaks win) when we didn’t play well. We came down here to prove a point.”

UT held leads at the end of each quarter in the game played at the new Galesburg field house. The Panthers were up 13-10 after one, 28-15 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters.

“They were trying to make a run at us in the third quarter and strung some baskets together,” said Webber.

However, the Panthers opened some working margin early in the fourth on three-point plays by Omarion Roberts (13 points) and Darius Rogers (25 points). UT then stretched the lead to 48-34, its largest of the frame as the margin hovered around 10 the rest of the way.

The loss dropped Galesburg to 7-4 both overall and in conference play.