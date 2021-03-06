Panthers get revenge on Galesburg boys

The United Township boys basketball team felt as if it had something to prove against the Galesburg Silver Streaks and went out and proved it Saturday evening with a 58-47 Western Big 6 Conference victory.
“Our kids competed so hard in these four games this week,” said UT coach Ryan Webber after his 10-4 club moved to 8-4 and into solo third place in the Big 6 race heading into the final week of play. “We came down here and played with something to prove. We felt Galesburg treated us like they didn’t respect us at our place (a 52-39 Streaks win) when we didn’t play well. We came down here to prove a point.”
UT held leads at the end of each quarter in the game played at the new Galesburg field house. The Panthers were up 13-10 after one, 28-15 at halftime and 40-32 after three quarters.
“They were trying to make a run at us in the third quarter and strung some baskets together,” said Webber.
However, the Panthers opened some working margin early in the fourth on three-point plays by Omarion Roberts (13 points) and Darius Rogers (25 points). UT then stretched the lead to 48-34, its largest of the frame as the margin hovered around 10 the rest of the way.
The loss dropped Galesburg to 7-4 both overall and in conference play.
Geneseo 65, Alleman 35: Bristol Lewis scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Geneseo Maple Leafs to a 65-35 Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball victory Saturday evening at Don Morris Gym.
Lewis had three 3-pointers among his eight field goals and had 10 of his points in the second quarter as the visiting Leafs took a 36-20 halftime lead.
“It took us a while to get going,” commented Geneseo coach Brad Storm after watching his team lead 20-14 after eight minutes. The Leafs outscored the hosts 29-15 in the second half to pull away.
Lewis was Geneseo’s only double-digit scorer, but the Maple Leafs (4-8, 3-8 Big 6) had four score between seven and nine points. Kyle Traphagan splashed in two 3s as he finished with nine points. Kade Ariano scored eight with both PJ Moser and Nathan VanDeWoestyne adding seven.
Senior Andrew Gripp led Alleman (0-7, 0-7 Big 6) with 11 points and sophomore Rico Byrd added 10.