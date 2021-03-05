Panthers pounce early, rout Leafs

Three games into a string of four games in five days, the United Township boys basketball team showed up with its hardhats on Friday night.

The Panthers took the court against Geneseo ready to go to work, limiting the Maple Leafs’ 3-point attack on one end of floor and mixing and matching inside and out on the other in a 52-35 Western Big 6 victory at UT.

“I was proud of how hard the guys played,’’ United Township coach Ryan Webber said. “We’ve had nights where we’ve shot the ball better, but tonight I saw our team just go out and compete.’’

Webber liked the passion in the Panthers’ approach as they built an early lead, the way his team shared the basketball and the way it defended.

“The guys did a good job of feeding off of each other. It was good teamwork, a good team effort,’’ Webber said.

That created a myriad of issues for Geneseo, which fell behind 12-2 in the game’s first six minutes and trailed 19-6 two minutes into the second quarter.

Mahki Johnson helped dig the Maple Leafs’ hole, knocking down two of his three 3-point baskets in the opening quarter as part of a 12-point first-half performance which led United Township to a 31-20 halftime lead.