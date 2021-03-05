Panthers pounce early, rout Leafs

Three games into a string of four games in five days, the United Township boys basketball team showed up with its hardhats on Friday night.
The Panthers took the court against Geneseo ready to go to work, limiting the Maple Leafs’ 3-point attack on one end of floor and mixing and matching inside and out on the other in a 52-35 Western Big 6 victory at UT.
“I was proud of how hard the guys played,’’ United Township coach Ryan Webber said. “We’ve had nights where we’ve shot the ball better, but tonight I saw our team just go out and compete.’’
Webber liked the passion in the Panthers’ approach as they built an early lead, the way his team shared the basketball and the way it defended.
“The guys did a good job of feeding off of each other. It was good teamwork, a good team effort,’’ Webber said.
That created a myriad of issues for Geneseo, which fell behind 12-2 in the game’s first six minutes and trailed 19-6 two minutes into the second quarter.
Mahki Johnson helped dig the Maple Leafs’ hole, knocking down two of his three 3-point baskets in the opening quarter as part of a 12-point first-half performance which led United Township to a 31-20 halftime lead.
Johnson’s work was part of balanced approach that pushed the Panthers lead to 45-24 after three quarters.
Darius Rogers led United Township with a 15-point game, splitting his work fairly evenly between two halves including four points during a third quarter which saw the Panthers outscore Geneseo 14-4.
Malykai Trice finished off his eight-point game with a pair of points during a third quarter which also saw De’Vontay Wright score six of his nine points.
Wright connected on 3-point baskets on consecutive possessions in a 30-second span as UT scored the first eight points of the second half to grow its lead to 39-20.
“When they get it going on offense, they can get you a lot of ways,’’ Geneseo coach Brad Storm said. “They do a good job of driving it, but they’re also good at kicking it out for the 3-pointer and when they have that working, they become pretty tough to defend.’’
It was the type of balance Webber likes to see from UT.
“When everybody is getting shots like that, when we’re moving the ball around well, sharing the wealth, good things usually follow,’’ Webber said.
The Maple Leafs found dealing with the Panthers (9-4, 7-4 Western Big 6) to be problematic on the other end of the court as well.
United Township’s defensive focus centered on denying Geneseo good looks from 3-point range and the Panthers limited the Maple Leafs to one 3-point basket.
P.J. Moser collected the only shot Geneseo hit in 16 attempts from behind the arc, cutting into a 25-10 lead UT had built midway into the second quarter.
“We wanted to make certain their shooters didn’t get comfortable behind the arc,’’ Webber said. “Limiting them to one 3-pointer, I felt like we did a good of defending the perimeter.’’
Bristol Lewis led the Maple Leafs (3-8, 2-8) with 10 points and nine rebounds.
“It took us too long to get our legs under us. By the time we did, they had opened a pretty good lead,’’ Storm said.