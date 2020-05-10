Parsons 'humbled' by call to IBCA Hall of Fame

A former player for another IBCA Hall of Fame coach, Williamsfield's Bob Anderson, Parsons' coaching road began under former Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians pitcher Paul Reuschel at Camp Point Central, where Parsons served as an assistant from 1991-97.

From there, he went to Northeast Nodaway in Ravenwood, Missouri, for his first head-coaching assignment. After winning 38 of 53 games in two seasons with the Bluejays, Parsons returned to Illinois in 1999 to begin a four-year stint at Roseville before making his way to Wethersfield. In 23 seasons, he has a 438-236 career record.

"As far as (the Hall of Fame), to be honest, it kind of floored me," he said. "When Jim Tracy, the executive director of the IBCA, told me about it, I was kind of stunned. I told him I didn't see myself as a hall of fame coach. Coach Anderson, who I played for at Williamsfield and has more than 700 wins, he's a hall of fame coach."

But even with such a milestone, Parsons' work with the Flying Geese is far from done.

"You've got to set goals," he said, "and you've got to make them attainable ones. I learned that from (former Geese standout) Trevor Lay. He told us during his senior year (2013-14) we were going to win 30 games, he brought the team together, and we went 30-3. That's the winningest team in Wethersfield history to this point."