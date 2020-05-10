Parsons 'humbled' by call to IBCA Hall of Fame

KEWANEE, Ill. — When he began his teaching and coaching career nearly 30 years ago, Jeff Parsons never once thought in terms of earning the hall of fame standard of recognition.
So when the longtime Wethersfield head boys basketball coach got the call that he was to be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame, Parsons is quick to describe the honor as "humbling."
So much so that he does not mind having to wait until Sept. 5 for the annual induction ceremony in Bloomington-Normal, which was scheduled for May 2 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's a very humbling honor," Parsons said. "All I ever wanted to do was coach basketball, and try to impact kids' lives in a positive way, so this is surreal to me. It's more a credit to the places I've been, the players and assistants I've worked with, and the administrations that have supported me.
"I've been lucky to have been to a lot of good places."
Since arriving in Kewanee in 2003, Parsons has become the Flying Geese's career wins leader with a 340-181 record in 17 seasons at the helm. That tenure has included six regular-season Lincoln Trail Conference championships and five LTC Tournament titles along with five Class 1A regional championships.
"I've had a lot of success here with a ton of good teams," he said. "I've had a lot of good players, and good assistant coaches. I feel blessed to be a part of Wethersfield."
A former player for another IBCA Hall of Fame coach, Williamsfield's Bob Anderson, Parsons' coaching road began under former Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians pitcher Paul Reuschel at Camp Point Central, where Parsons served as an assistant from 1991-97.
From there, he went to Northeast Nodaway in Ravenwood, Missouri, for his first head-coaching assignment. After winning 38 of 53 games in two seasons with the Bluejays, Parsons returned to Illinois in 1999 to begin a four-year stint at Roseville before making his way to Wethersfield. In 23 seasons, he has a 438-236 career record.
"As far as (the Hall of Fame), to be honest, it kind of floored me," he said. "When Jim Tracy, the executive director of the IBCA, told me about it, I was kind of stunned. I told him I didn't see myself as a hall of fame coach. Coach Anderson, who I played for at Williamsfield and has more than 700 wins, he's a hall of fame coach."
But even with such a milestone, Parsons' work with the Flying Geese is far from done.
"You've got to set goals," he said, "and you've got to make them attainable ones. I learned that from (former Geese standout) Trevor Lay. He told us during his senior year (2013-14) we were going to win 30 games, he brought the team together, and we went 30-3. That's the winningest team in Wethersfield history to this point."
For now, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he is just wanting things to gradually get back to normal, to get back to work on making the next set of goals happen for his team.
"I'm really missing it right now," said Parsons, who is finishing up his second year as Wethersfield's athletic director. "You kind of take this for granted, that there'll always be sports, but we're without that this spring. When things get back to normal, I'll make sure not to take things for granted."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!