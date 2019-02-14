Joe Ewen is very glad that in the future he’ll only need to face one Peeters brother instead of two.
But the Davenport North coach got one last distasteful glimpse of Assumption’s sibling duo Thursday night.
Dylan Peeters scored 27 points and younger brother Sean added 18 as the pair made enough plays in the second half to help Assumption escape with a 54-52 victory over an inspired North team on Senior Night at the Wildcats’ gym.
In an earlier meeting, Sean Peeters scored 20 second-half points (out of a total of 28) to help the Knights beat the Wildcats. This time, it was Dylan who hit them with 20 after halftime.
"They took over the game and just made big play after big play," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said.
"Those two boys are great players, and they’ve just taken ownership of this team. They’ve done everything we could ask them to do, and tonight they did it at both ends of the court."
Dylan Peeters scored the winning points on a short jump shot with 26 seconds remaining, and the 6-foot-7 senior then rebounded a final North miss as time ran out to clinch the win.
But despite the brothers’ efforts, North very nearly came away victorious. It used its press to open a lead of as much as eight points in the first half before the Peeters combined to score the last nine points of the third quarter, giving Assumption the upper hand.
"We just needed to slow down," Dylan Peeters said. "We were getting sped up by their press, and we just had to take a deep breath."
Dylan took the ball to the basket to score three times early in the fourth quarter to open a 47-39 margin, but the Wildcats turned up the pressure again and scored eight straight points— all on free throws — to tie it at 47.
Dylan scored three points to put the Knights back on top, Mekki Sisk nailed a 3 to tie it, Sean Peeters scored on a putback and Sisk tied it again with two free throws before Dylan scored one last time.
TJ Vesey, who led North with 12 points, got off a 3-point attempt from the right side in the final seconds but Dylan Peeters was there to spear the errant shot.
"I thought we did a great job of competing," Ewen said. "This was our fourth game in four days and Assumption had a chance to pull away there, but we just kept fighting."
In the end, the Wildcats just never found a way to slow down the Peeters brothers, especially Dylan.
"He’s deceptively quick and he’s super long and he just kind of squeaks by you and extends his arms to get to the basket," Ewen said. "And he’s a great finisher."
North (9-12, 8-10 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference) begins Class 4A substate play Monday with a home game against Iowa City Liberty.
Assumption (12-8, 10-7 MAC) plays a final makeup game at Burlington on Saturday before beginning the Class 3A postseason Monday against Clear Creek-Amana.
The Knights played the last quarter Thursday without No. 3 scorer Anthony Valainis, who went down with a bruised leg with 1:46 to go in the third period. Fitzpatrick said he’s not sure about the future status of Valainis, who was in only his second game back after missing time with a concussion.
With Valainis out and starting guard Grayson Heiser fouling out, the Knights got some significant minutes down the stretch from freshman JJ Stratman and sophomore Logan Ehrecke. It was Ehrecke who harassed Vesey as he missed the final 3-point try.
“Those two guys came in and really did some good things to help us win the game,’’ Fitzpatrick said.