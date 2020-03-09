Peeters named MAC player of the year

An injury-free season led to a banner season for Sean Peeters.
The Davenport Assumption senior was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year Monday in voting by the league head coaches.
Peeters, who battled multiple injuries the past couple of seasons, averaged a conference-best 23.6 points per game. He was second in the MAC in rebounding (8.4) and among the top five in steals. He led Assumption to a 19-5 season, a No. 3 state ranking in Class 3A and the substate final.
The southpaw, still undecided on where he'll attend college, is the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points. He is the first player of the year from Assumption since Billy Daniel in 2013.
The other six players on the first team came from three schools — North Scott's Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg, Davenport North's Jayden Houston and Quincy Wiseman along with Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis and Kaiden Phillips.
Peeters and Anderson are first-team selections for the second straight year.
North Scott's Shamus Budde was voted coach of the year. Budde's team was 16-0 in conference play and is 22-1 heading into Tuesday night's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Waukee.
All-MAC teams
First team
Sean Peeters, sr., Davenport Assumption; Ty Anderson, sr., North Scott; Sam Kilburg, sr., North Scott; Emarion Ellis, jr., Davenport Central; Jayden Houston, jr., Davenport North; Quincy Wiseman, jr., Davenport North; Kaiden Phillips, sr., Davenport Central
Second team
Jamal Winston, sr., Davenport West; Jacob Townsend, jr., Pleasant Valley; Lucas Hayes, sr., Bettendorf; Dayne Hodge, jr., Davenport Assumption; Landon Eiland, jr., North Scott; John Miller, jr., Davenport Central; Josh Dieckman, jr., Muscatine
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Noah Mack, so.; Grayson Heiser, sr.
Bettendorf -- Carter Furness, jr.
Clinton -- Max Holy, sr.; DeMarcus Knox, sr.
Davenport Central -- Amari Porter, sr.
Davenport West -- Jermaine Gardner, so.
Muscatine -- Noah Yahn, jr.
North Scott -- Trent Allard, sr.
Pleasant Valley -- Carter Cline, sr.
Player of the year: Peeters (Assumption)
Coach of the year: Shamus Budde (North Scott)