Peeters named MAC player of the year

An injury-free season led to a banner season for Sean Peeters.

The Davenport Assumption senior was selected as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year Monday in voting by the league head coaches.

Peeters, who battled multiple injuries the past couple of seasons, averaged a conference-best 23.6 points per game. He was second in the MAC in rebounding (8.4) and among the top five in steals. He led Assumption to a 19-5 season, a No. 3 state ranking in Class 3A and the substate final.

The southpaw, still undecided on where he'll attend college, is the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,130 points. He is the first player of the year from Assumption since Billy Daniel in 2013.

The other six players on the first team came from three schools — North Scott's Ty Anderson and Sam Kilburg, Davenport North's Jayden Houston and Quincy Wiseman along with Davenport Central's Emarion Ellis and Kaiden Phillips.

Peeters and Anderson are first-team selections for the second straight year.

North Scott's Shamus Budde was voted coach of the year. Budde's team was 16-0 in conference play and is 22-1 heading into Tuesday night's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Waukee.