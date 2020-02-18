Peeters reaches 1,000, Knights top Bulldogs

Sean Peeters let others do the math.
He just played the game.
The Davenport Assumption senior took the court at Bettendorf on Tuesday knowing he needed nine points to reach 1,000 for his career and by the time he reached that milestone late in the second quarter of the Knights’ 49-37 boys basketball win over the Bulldogs, he wasn’t the only one in a celebratory mood.
Assumption turned in what coach Matt Fitzpatrick considered one of his team’s most complete efforts of the season in the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
“From start to finish, we did all the simple things well. We executed at both ends of the floor, played winning basketball,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “I’m proud of the way we played against a well-coached Bettendorf team and I’m pleased that we seem to be putting it all together at the right time of the season.’’
The Knights never trailed and Peeters became what is believed to be the fourth player in Assumption history to reach 1,000 points before Assumption took a 21-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“I knew what I need coming into the game, but I tried not to think about it,’’ Peeters said. “I just tried to play within our offense, do the things that I normally do.’’
The Assumption crowd let Peeters know when he made history, waving hundreds of signs with “1,000’’ on them and letting out a roar after Peeters connected on a shot down low with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining in the second quarter to give the Knights a 21-15 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
“When I heard the crowd, I knew what had happened. I was just trying to get back and play defense,’’ Peeters said.
He didn’t stop there, doubling his first-half point total with nine third-quarter points on his way to a 26-point performance.
Peeters scored all but two of the Knights’ 11 points in the third quarter and collected eight points during a 13-2 run that came after Carter Furness scored five straight points to pull Bettendorf within a 24-22 score with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Following a timeout, Assumption pounded the ball inside to Peeters and Tyler Maro repeatedly to push the Knights lead to 32-24 heading in the fourth quarter.
Noah Mack buried the last of his four 3-point baskets during the opening minute of the final quarter and Peeters continued to work on a 9-of-13 shooting effort on the ensuing possession to put the Bulldogs in a 37-24 hole.
“We let Sean get going a bit there on some drives and when that happens, they’re hard to stop,’’ said Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark, adding that his team seemed to lack the focus and energy it has shown throughout much of the season.
“I felt like we did a better job on them defensively at their place, so I know we are capable, but we didn’t execute the way we needed.’’
Assumption (16-4, 11-4 MAC) found a flow on the offensive end of the court, committing just one of its eight turnovers in the second half.
“It was one of our better games,’’ Peeters said. “We knew Bettendorf would play us tough. They always do. We talk a lot about just doing one thing better in a game from one game to the next and to see it all come together late in the season like it is, that’s big for us.’’
Lucas Hayes and Furness led the Bulldogs (7-13, 7-8) with 14 and 10 points respectively, while Mack complemented Peeters’ work with a 13-point performance for the Knights.