Peeters reaches 1,000, Knights top Bulldogs

Sean Peeters let others do the math.

He just played the game.

The Davenport Assumption senior took the court at Bettendorf on Tuesday knowing he needed nine points to reach 1,000 for his career and by the time he reached that milestone late in the second quarter of the Knights’ 49-37 boys basketball win over the Bulldogs, he wasn’t the only one in a celebratory mood.

Assumption turned in what coach Matt Fitzpatrick considered one of his team’s most complete efforts of the season in the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.

“From start to finish, we did all the simple things well. We executed at both ends of the floor, played winning basketball,’’ Fitzpatrick said. “I’m proud of the way we played against a well-coached Bettendorf team and I’m pleased that we seem to be putting it all together at the right time of the season.’’

The Knights never trailed and Peeters became what is believed to be the fourth player in Assumption history to reach 1,000 points before Assumption took a 21-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“I knew what I need coming into the game, but I tried not to think about it,’’ Peeters said. “I just tried to play within our offense, do the things that I normally do.’’