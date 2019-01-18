With the outcome on the line, Dylan Peeters enjoyed a senior moment Friday night.
After a quiet three quarters, the Davenport Assumption senior stepped up when the Knights needed it most and lifted his team past Pleasant Valley 50-42 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball game at Assumption.
Peeters scored all but two of his 11 points in the final quarter, an effort that started with a drive to the basket with 5 minutes, 57 seconds remaining that broke a 34-34 tie and moved the Knights in front to stay.
He then extended the lead on Assumption’s next possession, scoring off of an offensive rebound of his own miss to give the Knights some breathing room.
"I realized I needed to step up down the stretch," Peeters said. "The game had gotten tight. It was time to go hard and make something happen."
Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said the quick burst by Peeters seemed to settle his team down as it worked to close out its first win over the Spartans in four seasons.
"It gave our guys a chance to take a breath and realize things were going to be OK," Fitzpatrick said. "We went back to work and did enough good things down the stretch to get the win."
Peeters’ work came after the Spartans fought their way back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter, pulling within 34-29 before Carter Duwa was fouled as he took a 3-point shot with 6:41 to play.
The PV senior connected on all three free throws and then knocked down a basket on the Spartans’ next possession to tie the game at 34-34 before Peeters asserted himself.
"I thought we played with a real aggression to get ourselves back into it after getting down by double digits," Spartans coach Steve Hillman said. "We did what we needed to do to get back in it, and then Dylan Peeters really stepped up big for them. He hit a couple of big baskets and hit the offensive boards hard during a stretch that really swung momentum their way."
Duwa and Hunter Snyder did what they could to give Pleasant Valley a chance in a game it never led.
Duwa scored nine of his team-leading 15 points in the final quarter after Snyder helped keep the Spartans within 25-17 at halftime by scoring 10 of his 14 points in the opening two quarters.
"We knew we had to play good team defense and not let Carter or Hunter get going," Peeters said. "Anthony (Valainis) and Sean (Peeters) did a great job on those two all night, and we needed it. Our defense really helped get our offense going."
Not giving Pleasant Valley (8-5, 5-5 MAC) any easy looks, defense set a tone that positioned Assumption to earn its fourth straight win.
A hot shooting touch didn’t hurt.
The Knights hit 16-of-28 shots from the field, riding a 5-of-7 start in the first two quarters that sent Sean Peeters on his way to a 14-point performance.
Well-timed 3-point baskets in the second and third quarters by Grayson Heiser and Ray Kotula helped Assumption (8-5, 6-4) hold off the Spartans.
"We need those guys to help us out and knock down some shots like that if we’re going to reach our potential as a team, so it was good to see them come through for us," Fitzpatrick said. "It was a good team effort and against a team like PV, that’s what it takes."