Peoria collects skin-tight win against Rock Island 57-49

With little to no wiggle room, Peoria nosed past Rock Island 57-49 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Peoria made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.
The Lions' shooting moved to a 22-21 lead over the Rocks at the intermission.
The Rocks moved ahead of the Lions 39-37 to start the fourth quarter.
Peoria's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 20-10 scoring edge over Rock Island.
