 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peoria collects skin-tight win against Rock Island 57-49
0 Comments

Peoria collects skin-tight win against Rock Island 57-49

  • 0

With little to no wiggle room, Peoria nosed past Rock Island 57-49 on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Peoria made the first move by forging a 11-10 margin over Rock Island after the first quarter.

The Lions' shooting moved to a 22-21 lead over the Rocks at the intermission.

The Rocks moved ahead of the Lions 39-37 to start the fourth quarter.

Peoria's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 20-10 scoring edge over Rock Island.

Recently on December 18 , Rock Island squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News