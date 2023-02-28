Peoria Richwoods played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Rock Island during a 73-52 beating in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 28.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Rock Island faced off against Galesburg. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.