Phillips, North Scott finish strong to open season with win over Western Dubuque

Phillips was fouled on a made 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. He sank the free throw to give North Scott a 36-25 lead with 6:27 to play.

Gaston scored nine of his game-high 16 points for the Bobcats in the fourth quarter.

Junior Lancer guard Cole Kilburg hit three triples in the first half and finished with 11 points.

North Scott coach Shamus Budde said this group will have to stick together as a unit in order to have success.

“We could have folded at times when we faced some adversity, but we found a way to get through that,” Budde said. “I think that’s huge for us, and for us to be successful we’re going to have to stay that way.”

Budde said that starts with defending as a unit. With the Lancers having a number of players without significant varsity minutes, it may take some time for everything to take shape.

“I thought a lot of our inexperienced guys did a good job stepping up and making plays for us when they were needed,” he said.

Senior Oliver Hughes had eight points and sophomore Kyler Gerardy scored seven points at the line. Junior Drew Kilburg scored five and 6-foot-10 junior center Caden Dewey, who moved to the area from Colorado, hit both his shots for four points.