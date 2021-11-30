Phillips, North Scott finish strong to open season with win over Western Dubuque

The North Scott boys basketball team had some fresh faces step up in a 47-40 season-opening win over Western Dubuque at The Pit on Tuesday night.
The Lancers hit 10 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to help hold off the Bobcats down the stretch. Sophomore Kavon Phillips came off the bench to lead the Lancers with 12 points, hitting both 3-point attempts and grabbing a number of big rebounds down the stretch. The 6-foot-3 forward was 4 of 4 at the line in the fourth quarter.
Phillips said help defense and rebounding made the difference in holding on for a win after a Daviyon Gaston 3-pointer cut North Scott’s lead to 41-38 with 1:23 to play.
“Just a whole-team win,” Phillips said after his first varsity action. “It really wasn’t one person, it was everybody.”
The Bobcats are a team that lost by one in last season’s Class 3A state quarterfinals. Both defenses showed up early with North Scott leading 8-4 after one quarter.
The Lancers swung things with an 11-5 advantage in the third quarter after leading by one at the half.
“We’re a defensive-minded team, we’re a young team, so we have to really get our gameplan good, get our defense right and have everything settled,” Phillips said. “And getting quality shots on the other end if we get stops.”
Phillips was fouled on a made 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. He sank the free throw to give North Scott a 36-25 lead with 6:27 to play.
Gaston scored nine of his game-high 16 points for the Bobcats in the fourth quarter.
Junior Lancer guard Cole Kilburg hit three triples in the first half and finished with 11 points.
North Scott coach Shamus Budde said this group will have to stick together as a unit in order to have success.
“We could have folded at times when we faced some adversity, but we found a way to get through that,” Budde said. “I think that’s huge for us, and for us to be successful we’re going to have to stay that way.”
Budde said that starts with defending as a unit. With the Lancers having a number of players without significant varsity minutes, it may take some time for everything to take shape.
“I thought a lot of our inexperienced guys did a good job stepping up and making plays for us when they were needed,” he said.
Senior Oliver Hughes had eight points and sophomore Kyler Gerardy scored seven points at the line. Junior Drew Kilburg scored five and 6-foot-10 junior center Caden Dewey, who moved to the area from Colorado, hit both his shots for four points.
Phillips grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed free throw with the Lancers up four with 1:10 to play. North Scott was able to close things out as the Bobcats couldn’t get over the hump. The Bobcats made 5 of 21 3-pointers in the loss; North Scott was 6 of 13 from deep.
Budde said the team stepped up at the line when it counted to help start the year in the win column. He said putting the program ahead of any individual will also be key this season.
“The guys in our locker room will continue to do that and they know that their role can change daily in practice or change game to game,” he said. “The guys whose numbers we called stepped up and played well for us.”