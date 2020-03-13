Players from top four teams lead All-Big 6 boys hoops selections

The top four teams in the final Western Big 6 Conference boys basketball race dominated the first team selections in the league’s all-conference squads that were released on Friday.

League champ Galesburg (28-4, 12-2 Big 6) led the way with senior Jaylin McCants and junior Eric Price grabbing two of the five first-team spots selected by league coaches. They were joined by Rock Island junior Jordan Rice, Geneseo senior Isaiah Rivera and Quincy sophomore Jeremiah Talton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rock Island (23-9, 9-5) and Geneseo (21-10, 9-5) shared second place in the league with Quincy (16-14, 8-6) finishing solo fourth. Both Rock Island and Geneseo won Class 3A regional titles this month, but had their seasons end in Peoria Sectional semifinal setbacks.

The five second-team all-conference selections represented five schools. On that team were junior Daslah Geadeyan (UTHS), sophomore Amarion Nimmers (Rock Island), senior Lucas Reis (Quincy), junior Ryne Schimmel (Moline) and senior Trevor Vos (Sterling).

Rivera led the Big 6 in scoring, averaging 28 points and also grabbed 10 rebounds per game. McCants finished his career by averaging 21.9 points and 10.4 rebounds as a senior for the Silver Streaks.

Seven seniors earned honorable mention status along with one junior (Geneseo’s Kyle Traphagan) and one sophomore (Galesburg’s Dre Egipciaco). The honored seniors were Elijah Campos, Alleman; Adonte Crider, Quincy; Solomon Gustafson, and Taurean Holtam, RI; Jacob McConnell, Geneseo; Rylee Milan, Galesburg; and Cooper Willman, Sterling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.