Polite to be recommended for board approval as new Rocky boys hoops coach

Marc Polite may not exactly be heading home again, but he is headed back to the Western Big 6 Conference.

Polite, a standout athlete and basketball player at United Township High School who coached at his alma mater, is expected to be named the next basketball coach at Rock Island High School.

He has been recommended to take over the vacancy created when Thom Sigel left his post of 20 years earlier this spring with a 375-189 record in that time. Polite's name is on the agenda for action at Tuesday's school board meeting, and his approval is expected.

Some of the details are still being worked out. Rocky athletic director Michelle Lillis said that “we're still waiting to clear a teaching job for him” at the high school.

Polite declined comment on Friday regarding his name surfacing for the job.

Polite will leave his coaching and teaching positions at Davenport North High School. In two seasons leading the Wildcats, he posted a 29-15 record that included a run to the Class 4A state quarterfinals in his first season.

The 1996 UTHS graduate compiled an 88-108 record in seven years leading the Panther program from 2008-15.

In between those stints, Polite served as an assistant men's coach at Black Hawk College. There was speculation that he was interested in the BHC job when it opened up earlier this year, but that was eventually filled by Kannon Burrage, who played for Polite at UT.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.