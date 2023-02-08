Polo survived Fulton in a 38-36 win that had a seat-squirming feel on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Fulton and Polo played in a 80-25 game on February 9, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Fulton faced off against Lanark Eastland. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.