Port Byron Riverdale earns narrow win over Orion 54-51

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Port Byron Riverdale passed in a 54-51 victory at Orion's expense in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
The last time Port Byron Riverdale and Orion played in a 81-60 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 29, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Sterling Newman and Orion took on Lena-Winslow on December 30 at Lena-Winslow High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.