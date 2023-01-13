 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Port Byron Riverdale exhales after close call with Erie-Prophetstown 61-54

  • 0

Port Byron Riverdale poked just enough holes in Erie-Prophetstown's defense to garner a taut, 61-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.

In recent action on January 6, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Orion and Erie-Prophetstown took on Kewanee on January 7 at Kewanee High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News