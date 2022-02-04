Port Byron Riverdale hammers Orion into submission 81-60

Port Byron Riverdale's river of points eventually washed away Orion in an 81-60 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on January 28 , Port Byron Riverdale squared up on Morrison in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Rams made the first move by forging a 23-14 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.
The Rams' shooting jumped on top to a 49-26 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.
Port Byron Riverdale's authority showed as it carried a 76-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.