Port Byron Riverdale hammers Orion into submission 81-60

Port Byron Riverdale's river of points eventually washed away Orion in an 81-60 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Rams made the first move by forging a 23-14 margin over the Chargers after the first quarter.

The Rams' shooting jumped on top to a 49-26 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.

Port Byron Riverdale's authority showed as it carried a 76-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

