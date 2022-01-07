 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Port Byron Riverdale mauls Orion in strong showing 69-32
Port Byron Riverdale swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Orion 69-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The Rams opened an enormous 35-17 gap over the Chargers at the intermission.

The Rams took control in the third quarter with a 49-22 advantage over the Chargers.

In recent action on December 30, Orion faced off against Amboy and Port Byron Riverdale took on Fulton on December 30 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

