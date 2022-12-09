Port Byron Riverdale passes stress test against Morrison 78-60

Port Byron Riverdale collected a solid win over Morrison in a 78-60 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.
The last time Port Byron Riverdale and Morrison played in a 67-35 game on January 28, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
