Port Byron Riverdale rolls like thunder over Sherrard 77-42

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Port Byron Riverdale broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-42 explosion on Sherrard at Sherrard High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Port Byron Riverdale took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 25 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.
The Rams opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.
Port Byron Riverdale registered a 37-26 advantage at intermission over Sherrard.
The Rams took charge in front of the Tigers 57-37 going into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.