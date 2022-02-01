 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Port Byron Riverdale rolls like thunder over Sherrard 77-42

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Port Byron Riverdale broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-42 explosion on Sherrard at Sherrard High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Sherrard faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Port Byron Riverdale took on Taylor Ridge Rockridge on January 25 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For more, click here.

The Rams opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale registered a 37-26 advantage at intermission over Sherrard.

The Rams took charge in front of the Tigers 57-37 going into the fourth quarter.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Job one for new Bears bosses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News