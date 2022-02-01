Port Byron Riverdale rolls like thunder over Sherrard 77-42

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Port Byron Riverdale broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 77-42 explosion on Sherrard at Sherrard High on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Rams opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.

Port Byron Riverdale registered a 37-26 advantage at intermission over Sherrard.

The Rams took charge in front of the Tigers 57-37 going into the fourth quarter.

