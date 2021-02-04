Powe, senior quintet set to lead Boilermakers

KEWANEE — Having ascended to the Kewanee boys' basketball head coaching position under less than ideal circumstances, Matt Clark nonetheless was ready to hit the ground running in his new job.
But with the start of his first season with the Boilermakers caught in COVID-19 limbo, the former Wethersfield assistant found himself planning for the possibility that the first game with his new team would not be until November.
"You always want to stay positive, but when you stop and start so many times, you start getting the thought that it's not going to happen," said Clark. "I'd already had a plan in place for this year's seniors if they were to get some games, and I was also thinking ahead to next year, because you never know.
"As a coach, I always try to think two years ahead; you've got to be prepared. With the uncertainty of it all, I felt like we had to be prepared for anything."
But with the IHSA green-lighting a basketball season, albeit a shortened version with no postseason, Clark and the Boilermakers are now preparing for Friday's season opener. They will make the trek across southern Henry County to Woodhull to take on Ridgewood at AlWood High School.
It will not only mark the beginning of the Clark's tenure at Kewanee, it will also be the Boilers' first game since their previous head coach Shaune Lewis suddenly and shockingly passed away last July.
"We haven't pressed on that too much, with all the other things that have been going on," Clark said in reference to Lewis's passing and its effect on the squad. "I most definitely think the kids will want to pay tribute to Shaune, and as the year goes on, they'll think about it more.
"They'll think of him when we get in situations that remind us of him and how he'd react, but the kids have reacted well to me since we started practice, and we had all our contact days in the fall, so we've been able to hit full stride."
Kewanee comes in fresh from last winter first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division. The team's 27-5 record marked its most victories since the 1986 Class A state quarterfinal season.
The Boilermakers return six key players from last year's squad — five seniors and junior guard and second team all-TRAC East selection Niko Powe. Powe averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for a team that won 16 straight games before being stunned by conference rival Princeton in the Class 2A regional semifinals.
"We have some experience back, with seniors like Tayvian Taylor, KaZeer Johnson and T.J. Arzola, who's the vocal leader of the class," Clark said, adding fellow seniors are Malcon DeJesus and Keegan Anderson also return. "We are going to be young, but we have some experience back, and we've got juniors coming up that had some success with the sophomore team."
Right now, the biggest success in the eyes of Clark and his club is finally getting the chance to return to the court starting tonight.
"Every year, you go in with goals, both short- and long-term," he said. "We still have something to play for."