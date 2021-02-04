Powe, senior quintet set to lead Boilermakers

KEWANEE — Having ascended to the Kewanee boys' basketball head coaching position under less than ideal circumstances, Matt Clark nonetheless was ready to hit the ground running in his new job.

But with the start of his first season with the Boilermakers caught in COVID-19 limbo, the former Wethersfield assistant found himself planning for the possibility that the first game with his new team would not be until November.

"You always want to stay positive, but when you stop and start so many times, you start getting the thought that it's not going to happen," said Clark. "I'd already had a plan in place for this year's seniors if they were to get some games, and I was also thinking ahead to next year, because you never know.

"As a coach, I always try to think two years ahead; you've got to be prepared. With the uncertainty of it all, I felt like we had to be prepared for anything."

But with the IHSA green-lighting a basketball season, albeit a shortened version with no postseason, Clark and the Boilermakers are now preparing for Friday's season opener. They will make the trek across southern Henry County to Woodhull to take on Ridgewood at AlWood High School.