 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Powe, senior quintet set to lead Boilermakers
topical
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | AREA PREVIEW

Powe, senior quintet set to lead Boilermakers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kewanee logo

KEWANEE — Having ascended to the Kewanee boys' basketball head coaching position under less than ideal circumstances, Matt Clark nonetheless was ready to hit the ground running in his new job.

But with the start of his first season with the Boilermakers caught in COVID-19 limbo, the former Wethersfield assistant found himself planning for the possibility that the first game with his new team would not be until November.

"You always want to stay positive, but when you stop and start so many times, you start getting the thought that it's not going to happen," said Clark. "I'd already had a plan in place for this year's seniors if they were to get some games, and I was also thinking ahead to next year, because you never know.

"As a coach, I always try to think two years ahead; you've got to be prepared. With the uncertainty of it all, I felt like we had to be prepared for anything."

But with the IHSA green-lighting a basketball season, albeit a shortened version with no postseason, Clark and the Boilermakers are now preparing for Friday's season opener. They will make the trek across southern Henry County to Woodhull to take on Ridgewood at AlWood High School.

It will not only mark the beginning of the Clark's tenure at Kewanee, it will also be the Boilers' first game since their previous head coach Shaune Lewis suddenly and shockingly passed away last July.

"We haven't pressed on that too much, with all the other things that have been going on," Clark said in reference to Lewis's passing and its effect on the squad. "I most definitely think the kids will want to pay tribute to Shaune, and as the year goes on, they'll think about it more.

"They'll think of him when we get in situations that remind us of him and how he'd react, but the kids have reacted well to me since we started practice, and we had all our contact days in the fall, so we've been able to hit full stride."

Kewanee comes in fresh from last winter first-place finish in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division. The team's 27-5 record marked its most victories since the 1986 Class A state quarterfinal season.

The Boilermakers return six key players from last year's squad — five seniors and junior guard and second team all-TRAC East selection Niko Powe. Powe averaged 10.5 points, four rebounds and three assists per game for a team that won 16 straight games before being stunned by conference rival Princeton in the Class 2A regional semifinals.

"We have some experience back, with seniors like Tayvian Taylor, KaZeer Johnson and T.J. Arzola, who's the vocal leader of the class," Clark said, adding fellow seniors are Malcon DeJesus and Keegan Anderson also return. "We are going to be young, but we have some experience back, and we've got juniors coming up that had some success with the sophomore team."

Right now, the biggest success in the eyes of Clark and his club is finally getting the chance to return to the court starting tonight.

"Every year, you go in with goals, both short- and long-term," he said. "We still have something to play for."

Illinois area boys teams to watch

Rockridge: Coming off a title run in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and capping their 27-6 season with their first 2A regional championship since 2016, the Rockets look primed for another successful season despite the loss of senior forward Cole Rusk (11 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 blocked shots per game), who transferred to Rock Island last spring. Head coach Andy Saey returns three-fifths of his starting lineup, led by the all-TRAC West first team duo of junior guard/forward Nate Henry (22 points, 8 rebounds) and senior guard Jenson Whiteman (13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists), with Henry a unanimous first-team pick.

Fulton: In contention for the TRAC West title on the final day of the regular season, the Steamers (24-10) also return plenty of talent from their 1A regional-title squad which earned the program's first postseason hardware since 2001. Leading the way for coach R.J. Coffey's club are four returning starters led by senior guard and unanimous all-conference first-teamer Connor Barnett (15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists) and fellow senior guard Kyler Pessman (13 points, 5.5 rebounds), a second team all-TRAC West honoree.

Orion: The Chargers (21-10) tied Fulton for second place in the TRAC West and finished one win short of a regional-title repeat as Rockridge edged them 59-55 in the 2A Mercer County Regional finals. Two of their top scorers — guard Josh Johnson (a unanimous all-conference first team pick) and forward Caleb Spranger — graduated, but two other all-TRAC West standouts, the senior duo of forward Will Dunlap (second team) and guard Cade Weiss (honorable mention), look to pick up the slack offensively after averaging 8 and 6 points per game, respectively, in ’19-20; Dunlap also put up 6 rebounds per outing.

Annawan: Going from the high of winning the regular-season Lincoln Trail Conference title to the low of a first-round 1A regional exit, the Braves (23-9) now have to replace three graduated all-LTC standouts in Ryan Goodman, first-team honoree Julian Samuels and Isaac Shaw, but senior and second-team all-LTC honoree Reece Gripp (11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists) is back for coach Alex Coppejans to build around with a young nucleus moving up from the fresh-soph ranks.

Ridgewood: The Spartans (21-12) finished last season playing some of their best basketball, winning five straight before dropping a hard-fought 57-53 decision to Peoria Quest in the 1A regional semifinals. The co-op's talent pool remains deep, with senior guards and first-team all-conference selections Mitchell Brooks (12.5 points) and Ganon Greenman (22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds) back to lead a club that was part of a three-way tie for second place in the Lincoln Trail. Junior guard and honorable mention pick Lucas Kessinger (11 points, 4 rebounds) is also back to bolster the starting five.

Wethersfield: Still stinging from a first-round 1A regional exit a year ago, the Flying Geese (21-11) look to have the makings of another highly successful season with three all-LTC standouts back from a club that finished 7-2 and tied LTC Tournament winner Princeville and Ridgewood for second in the league, one game behind Annawan. First-team guard and senior Coltin Quagliano (22.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds) leads that group; he is the Geese's second-leading career scorer at 1,894 points. His classmates Bradley Kelley and Kale Nelson were second team and honorable mention all-LTC, respectively.

Individuals to watch: The Three Rivers West trio of Sherrard, Riverdale and Morrison have a combined four all-conference players returning, with the Tigers featuring the duo of senior and first-teamer Brady Hartman and second-team junior Eli Hofmann, the Rams featuring junior Andrew Meloan and the Mustangs led by senior T.C. Ottens. ... Reigning Three Rivers East champion Kewanee will look to junior guard and second-team all-conference pick Niko Powe to lead the way. ... Erie-Prophetstown senior Bryce Rosenow was an honorable mention all-TRAC East pick last winter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News