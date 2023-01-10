Powerhouse performance: East Moline United Township roars to big win over Rock Island Alleman 64-26

East Moline United Township showed top form to dominate Rock Island Alleman during a 64-26 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

East Moline United Township drew first blood by forging a 28-3 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 50-16 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.

East Moline United Township pulled to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 5-4 in the last stanza.

