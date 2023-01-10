Powerhouse performance: East Moline United Township roars to big win over Rock Island Alleman 64-26

East Moline United Township showed top form to dominate Rock Island Alleman during a 64-26 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
East Moline United Township drew first blood by forging a 28-3 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Panthers fought to a 50-16 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.
East Moline United Township pulled to a 59-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 5-4 in the last stanza.
In recent action on December 29, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Fulton and East Moline United Township took on Geneva on December 30 at Geneva High School. For a full recap, click here.
