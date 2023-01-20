Powerhouse performance: Moline roars to big win over Galesburg 83-36

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Moline put away Galesburg 83-36 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
Moline opened with a 21-9 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.
The Maroons opened a mammoth 41-26 gap over the Silver Streaks at halftime.
Moline breathed fire to a 74-34 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Silver Streaks 9-2 in the fourth quarter.
