Powerhouse performance: Moline roars to big win over Galesburg 83-36

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Moline put away Galesburg 83-36 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.

Moline opened with a 21-9 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

The Maroons opened a mammoth 41-26 gap over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Moline breathed fire to a 74-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Maroons outscored the Silver Streaks 9-2 in the fourth quarter.

