Prep basketball report: Lancers, Blue Devils stumble on road

Boys basketball

Linn-Mar 64, North Scott 42: Linn-Mar outscored North Scott 16-4 in the second quarter to build an 18-point halftime cushion and never looked back in a Class 4A substate triumph Monday night in Marion.

Jaxson Young had 19 points and Ian Bettis finished with 16 for the Lions, who move on to play Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a substate semifinal Friday.

North Scott finished the season with five losses in its last six games and 10-12 overall. Kyler Gerardy and Kavon Phillips, both sophomores, led North Scott with 10 points apiece.

Iowa City Liberty 57, Davenport Central 51: Central saw its season come to an end Monday night with a six-point road loss in a Class 4A substate opener.

Liberty (10-12) led 14-6 after the opening quarter and had a 10-point advantage at halftime. Central tried to mount a charge in the second half, but couldn't get over the threshold.

The Blue Devils ended Ryan Hill's first season as head coach 4-18. They have seven seniors on their roster.

Burlington 68, Muscatine 37: Nate Spear buried six 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Burlington ended Muscatine's season Monday night in a Class 4A substate opener.

Amarion Davis tallied 17 points for the 15-win Grayhounds, who advance to play Iowa City West on Friday in a substate semifinal in Iowa City.

Already with a 36-17 halftime lead, Burlington’s lead swelled even further as the Grayhounds took the third quarter by a 20-8 margin to leave the Muskies trailing 56-25 with just eight minutes to play.

Freshman Luke Wieskamp led Muscatine (1-21) with 10 points and Dante Lee chipped in eight in his final game with the Muskies.

Dubuque Hempstead 76, Clinton 52: For a half, Clinton hung around with third-seeded Hempstead in a Class 4A substate opener in Dubuque.

The Mustangs turned it on in the second half, outscoring the River Kings by 22 to pick up the win and advance to Friday night's substate semifinal at Davenport North.

Cameron Fens had 18 points, Kellen Strohmeyer compiled 17 and Derek Leicht tallied 13 to lead Hempstead (12-10). Clinton (3-20) trailed just 34-32 at halftime, but was outscored 21-9 in the third quarter.

