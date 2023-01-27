Prep boys basketball: Alleman knocks off Geneseo, again

GENESEO — Back in early December, the Alleman High School boys' basketball squad ended a run of 49 straight Western Big 6 Conference losses at Geneseo's expense.

Hosting the Pioneers in Friday night's conference rematch, the Maple Leafs hoped to return the favor as they sought not only their first win of the 2022-23 season, but the end of a 21-game skid going back to last season's regular-season finale.

Geneseo trailed by just one point going into the fourth quarter, but a 10-2 Alleman run to open the final period gave the Pioneers the push they needed to finish with a 57-44 victory.

Now 2-8 in the Western Big 6, Alleman (6-19) has won multiple league games for the first time in 10 years. On Dec. 9, the Pioneers edged the Maple Leafs 42-41 at Don Morris Gymnasium.

"This was a game that was a good competitive matchup for both teams, and we were fortunate to come out on the winning side of it," said Alleman coach Rick Thomas. "For the guys to get another Big 6 win, and on the road, that says a lot about our seniors and the adversity they've had to face."

One of the Pioneer seniors, forward Lincoln Dorsey, is savoring each and every win, especially in the wake of last season's 0-27 finish. He finished Friday's outing with 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals to lead the Pioneers.

"This is a lot better," Dorsey said of Alleman's current win-loss record. "This really means a lot, this being my senior year and having a chance to compete. We definitely knew this was going to be a difficult game, especially on the road, but we battled and we stepped up our game in the fourth."

Trailing 30-22 at halftime, the Maple Leafs (0-20, 0-10 WB6) fell behind by 10 early in the third quarter before digging in their heels and making a run at the Pioneers.

A pair of buckets by Jacob Harris (eight points) and a Kruiz Ludwig basket closed the gap to 34-33 with 1:28 left in the third as Geneseo reeled off a 9-0 run. Alleman's Ethan Georlett hit a late 3-pointer to put his club up four, but the Leafs' Lonnie Catour hit his second 3-ball with 12 seconds on the clock to make it a 37-36 game going to the fourth.

"We put ourselves in a position to do some things (in the fourth quarter)," said Geneseo coach Brad Storm. "Our youth has definitely shown, and they've gone through some things they shouldn't have to go through this season, but they're learning, and they're getting better.

"All of our wins are not about looking at the scoreboard; it's about are we getting better in certain things. The hope is for this not to happen in the next two to three years."

However, Geneseo's bid to win for the first time since topping Sterling 64-62 last February took a hit when Alleman sophomore guard D.J. Baker scored eight of his 15 points down the stretch. That included a three-point play that put the Pioneers up 47-38 with 3:34 remaining.

"We tried to assert ourselves, come out with a strong will and hold them off," Baker said of Alleman's fourth-quarter push. "We thought this was going to be hard, and their guys put up a great fight. We knew we had to come out ready."

Ryan Schmitt scored six of his 10 points for Alleman in the final eight minutes. Georlett tallied 12 points and Daniel VanDeHeede added eight points and six rebounds.

Freshman standout Landon Nordstrom led Geneseo with 11 points and six rebounds, with Mason Lovig adding 10 points.

"Geneseo made a push in the third quarter, and I knew they'd make a push," said Thomas. "I like their guys. They're good and young. It's hard for them, but they've just got to hang in there."

Storm feels that if his club had continued to do the things that got it on the precipice of leading for the first time all night, Geneseo could have been the ones celebrating a victory Friday night.

"It was similar to what happened at their place," he said. "We didn't make the plays we needed to win. We didn't defend or rebound as well, and that cost us. To Alleman's credit, they executed."

United Township 77, Galesburg 54: United Township senior guard Bristol Lewis had himself a night in the Panthers' Western Big 6 Conference road win over Galesburg, scoring a season-high 42 points before exiting midway through the fourth quarter. Lewis had four 3-pointers and went 8 of 10 at the line for the Panthers (18-5, 6-4 Big 6).

Galesburg (7-19, 2-8 WB6) trailed 44-31 at halftime as Lewis had 24 at the break. Dominic Rhoden tossed in 17 points as UT needed just one bench point to cruise to the win. The Silver Streaks were led by Carter Clary (17 points) and Gino Williams (14).