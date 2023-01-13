Prep boys basketball: Arguello sparks Bettendorf past Davenport West in OT thriller

For three quarters against Davenport West, the Bettendorf boys basketball team looked dead in the water.

But Taydem Arguello provided the spark that sent the visiting Bulldogs to a thrilling 69-61 overtime victory on Friday night in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

Arguello hit a three-pointer at the regulation buzzer to send the game into overtime, which was part of his 14-point effort in the fourth quarter. He then scored six more points and hit some key free throws to help Bettendorf (8-4, 6-3 MAC) stay within striking distance of first place in the conference race.

Arguello scored 20 of his game-high 23 points in the last quarter and overtime.

“We just kept fighting, we knew we could shoot better in the second half and we did,” Arguello said. “Once you can get that first one (to drop), you can start to feel it.”

The Bulldogs trailed 28-14 at halftime and 41-26 after three quarters. They went 1-for-20 from behind the three-point line in the first half and shot just 25 percent from the field overall. They also committed 13 turnovers.

While Bettendorf played a little better offensively in the third quarter, it did not dent the margin the Falcons held.

The first play of the fourth quarter was when things turned around. Arguello drove aggressively to the basket and converted a three-point play to make it 41-29.

“I thought I have to start affecting the game in a different way because my outside shots were not falling,” Arguello said. “That play kind of boosted my energy and I had a lot more confidence in my shots.”

Arguello had nine of the 14 points the visitors put up as part of a 14-0 run to start the quarter that erased the lead for West (5-6, 5-4).

Bettendorf's Caden Wilkins started the game 0-for-10 from the field and he had just four points through three quarters. He hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs rally. Wilkins finished with 17 points and dished out five assists.

West led 53-50 with 15 seconds left after Jermilyn Gardner hit 1-of-2 free throws for the hosts. Gardner led West with 23 points for the game.

The Falcons keyed on Wilkins for taking the last shot and Wilkins had the ball in his hand at the top of the key with five seconds left but he dumped off a pass to Arguello on the wing, who faked out his defender took one dribble and buried a three as the buzzer sounded.

“All the credit to Caden because most people think he is going to take that shot but he had all in the confidence in me,” Arguello said.”

Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark agreed with Arguello’s assessment of Wilkins key choice.

“You have one of the top five scorers in the state with five seconds to go and the ball has to go up on the rim. Not many guys are willing to make that pass,” Clark said. “Especially for a guy who had missed that many threes for most of the game. Sometimes the best thing is to just see the ball go through the hoop and that’s what happened for Taydem.”

Arguello did not let up in overtime, hitting the Bulldogs’ first three-pointer to put the visitors up for good at 56-53. West proceeded to miss its first four shots of overtime and also committed two turnovers.

Bulldog center Asher Wade, who finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds, put things away with four made free throws in overtime to go with five defensive rebounds as well to prevent a late West rally.

“We are not in the game and we do not win the game without those plays from Asher,” Arguello said. “He made a ton of hustle plays and grabbed rebounds when it mattered.”

Davante Bradford and Landon Winston each had 14 points for the Falcons.