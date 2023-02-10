A three-guard trio helped the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team post a signature win it needed right before the seeding meeting for the Class 3A playoffs.

Sophomore Damyen Jackson scored a game-high 19 points, including five three-pointers, while running mates Rico Byrd and Braylon Thomsen added 12 and eight points, respectively as the host Knights took down Bettendorf 58-44 on Friday night in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tussle.

Assumption (11-8, 9-7 MAC) clamped down on Bettendorf to complete a season sweep of a team that was three games ahead in the conference standings.

“It’s a big victory and momentum,” Jackson said. “We really were locked in on the defensive end, hounding them and keeping them under our defensive goal.”

Assumption bodied up and wore on the Bulldogs as their leading scorer Caden Wilkins finished with 13 points, but went 4-for-15 from the floor to reach that mark.

The Knights were also able to harass Taydem Arguello into a poor shooting night as he managed five points, including 0-for-6 from three-point range.

“We really had a lot of energy from the start, especially with the seniors (Keaton Thissen, Alex Milton, Nick Curoe) coming in and setting the tone,” Thomsen said. “That group really got the job done.”

Bettendorf (13-6, 11-5) shot 38 percent from the field and also had 13 turnovers.

“The key was letting (Bettendorf) know we were there,” Thomsen said of the defensive effort. “We were not going to let them come in and just pound on us.”

Despite the poor offensive statistics, the Bulldogs led at halftime 22-21 before Assumption came out of the halftime break and hit the visitors with a 7-0 run on two baskets from Luke Klostermann and a 3-pointer from Jackson.

Thomsen later hit a corner trifecta to push the lead up to 36-27 and the winners led 38-33 going into the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs fought back after strong play from junior center Asher Wade.

Wade scored six straight for the Bulldogs and Assumption’s lead was down to 41-39 with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the contest.

That’s when Byrd, Jackson and Thomsen closed the door.

Jackson buried a 3-pointer and Byrd hit a runner in the lane to edge the lead back to 46-41.

Thomsen then outfought two Bulldogs for a big rebound and putback with 2:22 left to leave the Knights up 48-41. Jackson later added a pair of free throws after a strong drive and Thomsen put the finishing touches on the win with a dagger from behind the arc with just under a minute left to make it a 12-point cushion.

“If (Jackson and Thomsen) can bring that kind of tenacity every game, we can make a run this year,” Knights assistant coach Kevin Krahn said. “Damyen plays 200 games in the summer on the AAU circuit, he’s always training and he’s ready for any situation with the ball in his hands.

“Braylon is capable of making those big shots when we need him to. It was a great performance from everyone.”

Krahn was filling in for Knights head coach Joe Ewen, who was out with an illness. The Knights also got six rebounds from Curoe, who out-hustled players six inches taller than he was.

“Nick Curoe is what Assumption basketball is,” Krahn said. “Tough kid, puts in the work and never gave up and now he is reaping the benefit of all the hard work he put in all four years.”

Wade finished with 13 points and six boards while Ben Kerkoff added eight points for the visitors. However, Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark was blunt when assessing why his team lost.

“It was real simple, they were tougher than us,” Clark said. “Mental, physical they were just tougher than us. It was not basketball tonight. We didn’t box out, we didn’t challenge the box out. It was all over the place tonight.”