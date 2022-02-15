PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Assumption's Mack beats up on former teammates

There is a certain feeling of being at home when Davenport Assumption senior Noah Mack returns to Bettendorf. After all, Mack played for the Bulldogs when he was a freshman. So, you can’t really blame him for feeling right at home when he and the Knights come to town.

You could also say Mack wasn’t very hospitable to his friends in the crowd wearing gold and black.

Nor was he very kind to the home team Tuesday night when the Knights visited Bettendorf in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game.

Mack was a disrupter on both ends of the floor, tallying 29 points, four assists and a career-best eight steals as he and the Knights rolled past Bettendorf 64-47.

The victory was the sixth straight for Assumption (15-5, 13-4 MAC) making the Knights look more and more like a team no one will want to see when the Iowa state tournament starts in less than a week.

“We really emphasize to our guys to get better with every game,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “We are starting to hit our stride as a team and looking forward to one more before the post season.”

The Knights couldn’t have possibly started much better than they did on Tuesday, scoring 11 straight points in the first 2:59 of play as Mack scored five of those to help the visitors bolt to an 11-2 lead.

“I am not sure why we came out flat in the first half the last two games,” Bettendorf coach Curtis Clark said. “And we certainly aren’t guarding the best players on the other team very well.”

Mack and the Knights continued their burst into the second quarter with a 13-0 run that permanently took the margin into double figures at 26-7. As good as the Assumption offense was, it was the Knights defense that was nearly impenetrable.

“Early in the year we were not a very good defensive team,” Mack said. “But it's really been a priority of our team to play hard on defense.”

Assumption held Bettendorf (9-11, 8-9 MAC) to only six made field goals in the first half on just 14 shots while forcing 10 turnovers.

“(Defense) is really where we changed our season,” Ewen said. “We really challenged our guys to be great defensively and I think you saw that out here tonight.”

The lead grew to 40-23 at the break before the Bulldogs finally found some rhythm offensively. An 11-2 run that carried from the end of the first half into the start of the third quarter pulled the hosts within 42-31 with 4:02 left in the third quarter. But that was as close as the Bulldogs got the rest of the night.

“You just can’t dig yourself a whole like that against a team of that kind of quality.” Clark said. “We played a little more inspired in the second half, but it was too late. We have put four quarters together.”

Sophomore Caden Williams was the only Bulldog in double figures as his 13 points led Bettendorf.

