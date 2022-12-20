Prep boys basketball: Balance, defensive change sends PV past Assumption (NOT DONE)

When pondering the question, Steve Hillman had to think back.

To Pleasant Valley High School's boys' basketball coach's recollection, it has been 12 years since he's had a group without a bonafide or a pair of stars.

"Maybe 2010, we had a nice group of guys," Hillman said.

That 2010-11 version of the Spartans finished fifth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference and had four guys average at least six points per game. Just one in that quartet averaged double figures.

The 2022-23 group may be in a position to better the finish of their basketball brethren from over a decade ago.

Four guys scored in double digits and a defensive shift midway through the opening half allowed PV to triumph over hosting Davenport Assumption 68-56 on Tuesday night in a battle of two teams tied for first in the MAC coming into Tuesday's league action.

"We've had a tough start to the season, challenging ourselves, so it builds a lot of confidence going into the break," Spartans senior guard Connor Borbeck said. "We always knew we had some ball players. We've exceeded expectations of anybody so far."

Davenport West edged Davenport North and North Scott lost by 24 points to Bettendorf. That leaves PV and West tied for the top spot heading into Christmas break.

The Spartans beat the three teams — Assumption, West and North Scott — lumped with them at the top by a combined 17 points.

"Eighty percent of our team is brand new to varsity competition, so guys are just getting comfortable," Hillman said. "Kind of figuring out what it takes to win big games."

Two instances allowed PV (4-3, 4-1 MAC) to turn what was at one point a five-point first-half deficit into an eventual 11-point cushion with a quarter to go.

It switched to a zone defense halfway through the second quarter and kept the Knights without a field goal for seven-plus minutes. It proceeded to light a fire in the offense, going on a 10-0 run to lead 28-24 entering the locker room.

Borbeck canned two 3-pointers in that stretch and Caden Rubel unleashed a trifecta. Those two combined to finish 9 of 17 from behind the arc.

"We've been passing it around the horn and then shooting it from there. That doesn't get us open like it does going inside-out," Borbeck said. "No team can take away one player or two players and still stop us."

Assumption was flustered once the defensive adjustment took place, finishing the second period with five turnovers. It didn't convert a field goal until Nick Curoe's third quarter layup.

"We saw them do it on tape, something we prepped for," Knights coach Joe Ewen said. "They caught us quick and shifted momentum."

Sophomore reserve Cole Beinborn buried two 3-pointers in an 8-0 PV run that allowed it to lead by double figures with eight minutes to go. Hillman undeniably called him a spark.

He finished with 10 points on the night.

"That's his role," Hillman said. "Those are great signs and we expect that out of him."

With all-conference David Gorsline still out with an injury, coupled with the Spartans' Max Muszalski battling foul trouble, it shifted the inside focus to junior Elijah Wallace.

The 6-foot-5 forward recorded 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor.

"I trust my teammates a lot and they have trust in me," Wallace said.

It has been a mixture of PV's big men to replace the production of Gorsline, but on Tuesday, it was Wallace's turn to take on the heavy lifting.

All fine by him.

"I played a pretty good game tonight, but it was all set up by my teammates," Wallace said.

Fifty-one points were scored in the fourth quarter between the rivals and Assumption (4-3, 3-2) didn't go away quietly.

Trailing 63-44, it used a 6-0 spurt to make it manageable. Luke Klostermann and Rico Byrd each made 3-pointers to trim the margin to 12 and 11 points, respectively, in the final 40-plus seconds.

Rubel, who ended with 13 points for PV, went 1-of-2 from the line, then a 3-point attempt from Byrd fell short and it sealed the win for the Spartans.

Byrd paced the Knights with 17 points while Klostermann recorded 16 points and Braylon Thomsen contributed 13.

"The guys are getting better every day," Ewen said.

Borbeck led all scorers with 19 points. Even with the Spartans graduating three starters and a key rotation piece off a substate final team, they haven't taken a step back.

With winter break on the horizon, they are right where the league coaches thought they would be, at the top.

"We didn't want to go backwards after last season, we want to keep moving forward," Borbeck said.

Pleasant Valley 68, Assumption 56

PLEASANT VALLEY (4-3, 4-1) - Coy Kipper 3-5 0-1 6, Caden Rubel 4-8 1-2 13, Connor Borbeck 6-15 2-3 19, Cole Beinborn 4-5 0-0 10, Max Schmeltzer 0-3 2-2 2, Seth Wallace 6-11 4-6 16, Aaron Trelstad 0-0 0-0 0, Henry Leslie 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-50 9-13 68.

ASSUMPTION (4-3, 3-2) - Damyen Jackson 1-6 0-0 3, Rico Byrd 7-12 2-2 17, Keaton Thissen 0-0 0-0 0, Braylon Thomsen 4-8 4-4 13, Nick Curoe 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Klostermann 5-12 4-6 16, Joey Funderburk 1-2 0-0 2, Joe Tallman 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 20-43 11-14 56.

Pleasant Valley;13;15;14;26;--;68

Assumption;14;10;7;25;--;56

3-point goals - PV 11-21 (Borbeck 5-10, Rubel 4-7, Beinborn 2-3, Kipper 0-1); Assumption 5-15 (Klostermann 2-5, Jackson 1-4, Byrd 1-3, Thomsen 1-2, Funderburk 0-1). Rebounds - PV 14 (Kipper 3, Wallace 3); Assumption 20 (Jackson 4, Byrd 4). Turnovers - PV 5, Assumption 14. Fouls - PV 16, Assumption 18. Fouled out - none.