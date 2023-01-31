Prep boys basketball: Bettendorf keeps winning during 'revenge week'

Revenge week continues for Bettendorf High School's boys basketball team.

The Bulldogs avenged an early-season loss to Central DeWitt last week. And on Tuesday night, Bettendorf vindicated its home loss to Davenport Central earlier this season, going into George Marshall Gymnasium and getting a 73-61 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Blue Devils.

“We’ve had a theme these last three games,” Bettendorf guard Jaden Tyler said. “We lost to these teams in the beginning of the season. We had a theme, and it was revenge week for our team. It’s a good feeling to be able to get a win here.”

Bettendorf, which leads the MAC in rebounding, was beaten up on the boards in a 55-45 loss to the Blue Devils on Dec. 16. It corrected this on Tuesday night, out-rebounding Central 42-18.

“When they came to our place I think they got 10 offensive rebounds on 18 misses,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “They rebound the ball offensively really well. We knew that we had to make sure our focus was there because they’re quick to the ball.”

The Bulldogs (12-4, 10-3 MAC) also got a career-high 34 points from Caden Wilkins. The junior forward took over in the second half, scoring 19 of Bettendorf’s first 26 points of the half.

“This was a big game for us. We lost to them the first time, and we didn’t feel like we should have,” Wilkins said. “I felt like I had to take over there in the second half. That’s what I did for our team to win.”

As great as Wilkins was, it was his supporting cast that finished off the Blue Devils.

Central’s Charles Jones scored after a Maddox Sullivan offensive rebound to trim Bettendorf’s lead to four with just under two minutes remaining. With the shot clock ticking down, Tyler drove the lane and scooped in a layup while getting fouled. His three-point play — which was also his first basket of the game — gave the Bulldogs some breathing room with just over a minute left.

“They were starting to hit a run there, and we were getting low on the shot clock. Jaden just took it into his own hands to go get a bucket there,” Wilkins said. “That was huge for us because I was dead tired. That was one of the biggest plays in the game.”

Tyler and Spencer Del Vecchio combined to go 8-for-9 from the foul line in the game’s final minute and a half to seal the victory.

Taydem Arguello hit three 3-pointers and added 12 points for Bettendorf. Tyler finished with six points, all in the final two minutes of the game, and Asher Wade had six points and 14 rebounds.

Jamarion Readus scored 15 points for Central (10-6, 8-5 MAC), but was held to 4-for-16 shooting. Tsuirad Moore added 13 points, and center Anthony Gott scored 11 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting.

The Blue Devils had won five of their last six, but couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night (9-for-35 from 3-point range and 23-for-62 from the field) and getting out-rebounded by the Bulldogs.

“They flipped the script a little bit on the rebounding,” Central head coach Ryan Hill said. “They were just a little tougher and rebounded better than we did tonight.”

Bettendorf won its seventh straight game and ninth game in its last 10. The Bulldogs remain a game behind Pleasant Valley in the conference standings.

“We want to win the MAC, but we’re really focused on the postseason,” Tyler said. “If we win the MAC, hey, that comes with it. But we’re really just looking to get into the postseason and start off hot.”

While his Bulldogs may be the hottest team in the MAC, Clark feels his team can still get even better.

“We’re playing well, but honestly I don’t think that we’ve hit our potential yet,” he said. “I think we can play better offensively and on defense. We have moments. The group’s buying in and we’re slowly getting there. I don’t think we’ve hit our ceiling yet.”