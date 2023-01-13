Prep boys basketball: Blue Devils build cushion, then stave off Knights for key MAC road win

Ryan Hill could not find too many flaws with his basketball team’s defensive performance for the first three quarters Friday night.

Davenport Central High School forced Assumption into 17 turnovers and limited the Knights to 39 points.

The Blue Devils needed all of that to stave off a furious fourth-quarter rally from their opponent.

Tsuirad Moore and Jamarion Readus each made a free throw in the final 15 seconds as Central held off Assumption 74-71 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt at Assumption High School.

“We bent pretty far, but we didn’t break at the end,” Hill said. “I was really happy with our defensive performance tonight. We’ve been emphasizing that, and I thought they did everything I asked them to do in practice and it carried over.”

After dropping two of its first three conference games, Central (8-4, 6-3) has won five of its last six and is tied with Bettendorf and Assumption for third place at the halfway point.

“This shows we can win tough games,” said Readus, who finished with a team-high 20 points. “We’ve got a good group here.”

It is a team growing in confidence and getting contributions across the board.

Moore had 16 points and seven rebounds while 6-foot-8 post Anthony Gott chipped in 13 points and six boards.

"We knew we had to come out aggressive," Moore said. "The last game we started off a little bad. If we came aggressive, we felt we'd win."

The Blue Devils also received 15 points from their bench, including a couple second-chance baskets from Blake Busch in the third quarter.

“To be a winning team, you need that,” Readus said.

Central seized control of the game early, using a 13-4 surge to close the opening quarter to grab a 10-point lead. Assumption never could fully work its way back.

Between 22 turnovers and 14 offensive rebounds for Central, Assumption never got the deficit under five points until 1:39 remained in the game.

“It is tough to win games giving up that many extra possessions,” Assumption coach Joe Ewen said. “We knew (Central) would blow up our ball screens, and I didn’t think our guys handled it real well.

“We tried to dribble through them instead of staying to the plan and making extra passes. It shook us early and we couldn’t get back.”

Defense has been a focal point in practice for the Blue Devils.

"Everybody has a desire to win," Readus said. "We know to win, we've got to lock in on that end of the floor."

Central had a 12-point cushion with 3 1/2 minutes remaining, but Assumption (7-4, 6-3) forced the Blue Devils to sweat it out.

Between 10 fourth-quarter points from Daymen Jackson and Rico Byrd pouring in two 3-pointers in the final minute, Assumption closed to within 73-71 with five seconds left.

After missing the first foul shot, Readus converted the second to make it a three-point margin. Byrd got off a halfcourt heave, but it caromed off the backboard as time expired.

“I love our guys’ fight, that’s the beauty of them,” Ewen said. “Today, they battled for 32 minutes. We needed 33.”

It was another sign of growth for Central to survive despite seven fourth-quarter turnovers and not making a field goal the last 3 ½ minutes of the game.

The Blue Devils didn’t come unglued.

“It was just staying calm,” Moore said. “We work on situations like that in practice.”

“This is just another step,” Hill said. “Everything resets now, so we need to keep taking those steps on the back end of our schedule and continue to do those things we’re doing in practice.”

Jackson had 23 points to lead all scorers. Byrd finished with 13 and Luke Klostermann had a dozen before fouling out.

"There are a lot of teams that can still win this thing," Ewen said. "We love our group, and our sophomores are still getting better."

Davenport Central 74, Assumption 71

DAVENPORT CENTRAL (8-4, 6-3) – Tracy Hayslett 2-7 2-2 7, Charles Jones 0-3 3-4 3, Tsuirad Moore 6-10 2-3 16, Jamarion Readus 6-14 4-6 20, Anthony Gott 5-9 3-3 13, Brady Hanssen 0-2 0-0 0, Justin Pendelton 2-6 2-2 7, Blake Busch 2-2 1-1 5, Elias Vargas 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 24-55 17-23 74.

ASSUMPTION (7-4, 6-3) – Damyen Jackson 8-16 6-7 23, Rico Byrd 5-16 1-2 13, Braylon Thomsen 2-6 6-8 10, Luke Klostermann 4-8 4-4 12, Joe Tallman 2-2 0-1 4, Nick Curoe 1-1 3-4 6, Joey Funderburk 1-3 1-2 3, Keaton Thissen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 21-28 71.

Dav. Central;20;12;19;23;--;74

Assumption;10;13;16;32;--;71

3-point goals – Central 9-25 (Readus 4-11, Moore 2-5, Hayslett 1-3, Pendelton 1-3, Vargas 1-2, Jones 0-1); Assumption 4-18 (Byrd 2-9, Jackson 1-5, Curoe 1-1, Klostermann 0-1, Thomsen 0-1, Funderburk 0-1). Rebounds – Central 28 (Moore 7, Gott 6); Assumption 32 (Klostermann 7, Jackson 6, Thomsen 6). Turnovers – Central 18, Assumption 22. Total fouls – Central 22, Assumption 20. Fouled out – Hayslett; Klostermann, Curoe.

Sophomores: Assumption 64, Central 62

Photos: Davenport Central beat Assumption in boys basketball 74-71.