Davenport Central's boys basketball team had a prolific night from the free throw line on Friday night.

The Blue Devils made 26 of their 28 shots from the charity stripe in their 73-65 Mississippi Athletic Conference win at Davenport North. It was the most free throws made in a game by an Iowa Class 4A team this season.

And no team in the state has recorded a better percentage from the free throw line this season when attempting 20 or more foul shots.

“That was a big part of our game,” Central point guard Tracy Hayslett said. “We’ve just got to keep going strong to the rim and we’ll get fouled.”

Central (12-7, 10-6 MAC) entered Friday’s game shooting just 62.2 percent from the foul line this season, good for seventh among the MAC’s nine teams.

You wouldn’t have known it from Friday’s performance.

“They handled the pressure, stepped up with confidence, and knocked them down,” Central head coach Ryan Hill said.

The Blue Devils needed every one of those freebies to hold off the Wildcats (7-12, 5-10 MAC). Central went 11-for-12 from the foul line in the game’s last two minutes — and made all eight in the contest’s final minute — to seal the victory.

Central made 13 more free throws than the hosts.

“Hats off to them for being able to step up to the line and sink them in a really high-intensity game," North coach Marquez Davis said. "On the other hand, we didn’t shoot that well from the line. In a close game, those will come back to bite you.”

After a scoreless first half that he called “bad,” Hayslett scored all 17 points of his points in the second half.

“In the second half, I locked in and did my thing,” he said.

Central held a slim three-point lead at halftime, and TreVon Coney’s layup cut it to one early in the third quarter. But Hayslett scored eight straight points for the Blue Devils to extend his team’s lead to five.

“He came out a little more assertively on the defensive end,” Hill said of Hayslett. “I think he got his first bucket off a steal. That just kind of set the tone that the defensive end was going to win us the game. We got some stops, and then he knocked down some free throws. He just looked like a senior who wanted to win a game.”

North’s Nolan Mosier scored the next three points to make it a two-point game, but the Blue Devils went on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 11 points early in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats kept fighting back, and cut the lead to four on Roderick Tanamor’s 3-pointer with a minute left.

However, Hayslett and Jamarion Readus were flawless from the foul line in the final minute, and North was unable to get any closer.

“It was two teams who looked hungry to win, and I’m glad we came out on top tonight,” Hill said.

Readus went 9-for-9 at the foul line to offset a 3-for-11 shooting performance from the floor, and he finished with 16 points. Anthony Gott added 12 points.

The Blue Devils got 21 points from their reserves. Brady Hanssen scored nine points on 4-for-5 shooting, and Maddox Sullivan made all three of his shots and totaled eight points.

“Everyone came in ready to play and everybody came in focused,” Hill said. “They came in to contribute.”

Coney scored 14 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter in an attempt to rally his Wildcats. Mosier added 10 points, and Tanamor had nine.

“It’s possession by possession, and you can’t have a stretch where you have three bad defensive possessions in a row where they can balloon the lead from two points up to seven,” Davis said. “Then it’s hard to get back over the hump, especially when you’re playing a team that can score so fast.”