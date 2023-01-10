Prep boys basketball: Bulldogs bite Wildcats with 22-0 run

Two quarters of solid basketball on both ends of the court Tuesday provided the Bettendorf boys basketball team with a hint of its potential.

A slow start against visiting Davenport North and a rough-around-the-edges finish gave the Bulldogs a reminder that there is still work to be done.

But, a 22-0 run split between the second and third quarters was enough to send Bettendorf on its way to a 63-52 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over the Wildcats.

“Those middle two quarters, we did a lot of good things, good team basketball and showed some real progress, but in the fourth quarter we saw that bad habits die hard,’’ Bulldogs coach Curtis Clark said. “We’ll get there.’’

Bettendorf gave up 24 points through three quarters but watched a resilient North team score 28 points in the final quarter after falling behind 44-24 heading into the final eight minutes.

Wildcats coach Marquez Davis liked the way his team battled until the end and equally significant, liked how it started.

North held a 12-9 lead after one quarter, the type of beginning Davis welcomed.

“I’m real proud of the how our guys started. That’s been a tough thing for us this season and I felt like we came out locked in and ready to go,’’ Davis said.

The Wildcats held a 16-12 lead when Jazire McDuffy scored on a putback just over two minutes into the second quarter.

By the time North scored again on a pair of Nolan Mosier free throws with 4 minutes, 22 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Bettendorf had opened a 34-16 lead.

“We showed some resolve and we needed to,’’ Clark said. “We didn’t come out at the start the way we needed to, but we stuck with it.’’

Caden Wilkins began the Bulldogs’ blitz, scoring his only field goal of the first half to fuel a run of 12 straight points that sent Bettendorf into the locker room with a 24-16 halftime lead.

A basket by Asher Wade to open the third quarter kick started a 10-point run to start the second half.

“I thought in those two quarters we shared the ball well, had good movement and guys were finding open teammates,’’ Clark said. “We played some good offensive basketball and a lot of was a byproduct of playing good, solid defense.’’

The Wildcats didn’t allow that to continue in the final quarter.

North hit 7-of-14 shots from the field and all 11 of its free throws in the quarter.

TreVon Coney scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the quarter, pulling the Wildcats (3-8, 2-6 MAC) within 52-42 when he knocked down a pair of attempts at the line with 4:13 remaining.

“We continued to work hard and continued to fight and for us, that’s progress and we’ll build on it,’’ Davis said. “I was happy with how we competed to the end.’’

Taydem Arguello collected 18 of his 21 points in the second half to lead a balanced effort by the Bulldogs (7-4, 5-3). Wilkins and Wade finished with 10 points apiece and Spencer DelVecchio added eight.