Caden Wilkins led the Mississippi Athletic Conference in scoring and rebounding this season. He was rewarded Monday by being selected as the conference's boys' basketball player of the year.

The Bettendorf High School junior, who averaged 19.9 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, headlines the seven player first team chosen by the league's coaches.

Wilkins scored a season-high 34 points for the Bulldogs in their 73-61 win over Davenport Central on Jan. 31. In a Feb. 14 victory against Davenport North, Wilkins tallied 30 points and a career-high 19 rebounds.

MAC champion Pleasant Valley had two first-team selections in senior wing Connor Borbeck and junior point guard Coy Kipper.

Borbeck averaged 12 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while Kipper was the top facilitator in the conference with 6.5 assists per contest.

Davenport West's Jermilyn Gardner, Davenport Central's Jamarion Readus, Assumption's Rico Byrd and North Scott's Kavon Phillips also were on the first team.

Gardner registered 16.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Falcons. Readus was the MAC's second-leading scorer at 18.9 points a contest.

Byrd paced the Knights in scoring at 13.6 points a game and Phillips produced 14.5 points and 8 rebounds a tilt for substate finalist North Scott.

Borbeck and Byrd are the only seniors on the top team.

PV's Steve Hillman was recognized as coach of the year. Hillman led the Spartans to a 16-2 run through the conference and has them playing in the Iowa Class 4A state tournament later this week.

All-Mississippi Athletic Conference

First team

Caden Wilkins, jr., Bettendorf; Jermilyn Gardner, jr., Davenport West; Jamarion Readus, jr., Davenport Central; Connor Borbeck, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kavon Phillips, jr., North Scott; Rico Byrd, sr., Assumption; Coy Kipper, jr., Pleasant Valley

Second team

TreVon Coney, jr., Davenport North; Taydem Arguello, sr., Bettendorf; Landon Winston, sr., Davenport West; Nolan Mosier, sr., Davenport North; Kyler Gerardy, jr., North Scott; Brennan Reid, jr., North Scott; Lucas Weiner, sr., Clinton

Honorable mention

Assumption: Damyen Jackson, so.; Luke Klostermann, sr.; Braylon Thomsen, so.

Bettendorf: Asher Wade, jr.

Central DeWitt: Gus Pickup, jr.; Matthew Watters, sr.; Ryan Watters, so.

Clinton: DeAndre Smith, so.

Davenport Central: Anthony Gott, jr.; Tracy Hayslett, sr.; Tsuirad Moore, jr.

Davenport North: Elijah Hinton, sr.

Davenport West: Idris Thomas, jr.

Muscatine: Luke Wieskamp, so.

North Scott: Tyler Watkins, sr.

Pleasant Valley: Caden Rubel, jr.; Max Muszalski, jr.

Player of year: Wilkins (Bettendorf)

Coach of year: Steve Hillman (PV)