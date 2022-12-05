Prep boys basketball: Central collects first win

When the shots weren’t falling, Davenport Central had to find another way to win.

The Blue Devils led visiting Dubuque Hempstead by nine points at halftime of Monday’s non-conference game, but then scored just six points in the third quarter. However, Central held the Mustangs to seven points in the period.

Central went on to defeat the Mustangs 61-42.

“We weren’t scoring, so we had to play defense,” said Central guard Jamarion Readus, who had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory. “Defense wins games. For us to only score six, but to be able to hold them to seven, that’s good on our part.”

Hempstead pulled within 47-42 on Reed Strohmeyer’s floater with just under five minutes remaining, but Readus found Charles Jones for a 3-pointer at the other end. Then Readus hit a step-back 3 on the Blue Devils’ next trip down the floor.

“We weren’t really hitting (shots), so for Charles to hit that, that was a big momentum boost,” Readus said. “Then I came off a screen, felt I had space, so I shot it and I hit it. Those were big for us.”

The Mustangs (0-3) would not score again the rest of the way.

“They just got the momentum,” Hempstead head coach Damon Rogers said. “Once they got that momentum back, it was hard to come back.”

Tsuirad Moore added nine points, five boards and three assists for Central (1-1), and Jones finished with eight points. Anthony Gott had six points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, and reserve Maddox Sullivan contributed six points and seven rebounds. The Blue Devils out-rebounded Hempstead 43-24 in the contest.

Strohmeyer, who led the Mustangs with 19 points, hit a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer to give the visitors a 17-14 lead after eight minutes of play.

After Hempstead’s Ben Donath hit a game-tying 3-pointer in the second quarter, the Blue Devils turned the Mustangs' missed shots and turnovers into points during a 10-0 run to take the lead for good.

“It starts with defense. Defense turned into offense,” said Readus, who scored three baskets in the run. “We really focus on defense. We have fast people. We’re a fast team. We jump into the passing lanes, get steals and turn them into buckets.”

But then the Blue Devils struggled offensively in the third quarter, hitting just three of their 14 shots from the field. However, Central held Hempstead to 2-for-10 shooting in the third.

“I was really happy with our defense,” Central head coach Ryan Hill said. “We talked a lot about intensity and bringing it from the start to the finish, and I thought we were able to play that way for 32 minutes. I think the offense is going to come as we continue to work and continue to get experience. We’re a relatively young team.”

Central got off to a slow start in its season-opening 60-43 loss at Dubuque Senior on Nov. 29, falling behind 23-3 after one quarter of play. But the Blue Devils came back and won their home-opener at George Marshall Gymnasium on Monday night.

“We felt like we could have won that game. We started out really slow,” Readus said. “But that’s in the past. We worked hard all week in practice and got the win tonight.”