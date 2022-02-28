PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Central DeWitt swats Solon to secure state shot

MOUNT VERNON — As the final few seconds ticked off the clock in Monday’s Class 3A Substate 4 final, Central DeWitt High School point guard Gus Pickup waved his hands to the crowd, firing up the fans who had traveled from DeWitt to pack Mount Vernon High School’s gymnasium.

The Sabers defeated Solon 47-37 and are headed to the state tournament in Des Moines for the first time since 2014.

“The thought of going to state is just amazing to think about,” Pickup said.

The Sabers (18-6), who advance to the state tournament for the fifth time in school history, will play in a Class 3A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 8.

“We’ll be ready,” Central DeWitt center Shawn Gilbert said. “But we’re just cherishing this moment now.”

Gilbert scored 26 of the Sabers’ 47 points in the substate final victory. But his teammates also stepped up in key moments.

With Central DeWitt leading by just four late in the third quarter, Gibson McEwen, who had not scored to that point, drained an elbow jumper and then took a handoff from Gilbert and drove to the basket for a layup that gave the Sabers an eight-point cushion heading into the fourth quarter.

“I really felt the crowd getting into it,” McEwen said. “I’m really competitive, and I knew I needed to step up and get a few buckets.”

A Solon player was assessed a technical foul before any time elapsed in the fourth quarter, and McEwen made both free throws. Gilbert scored on a McEwen assist, and then Pickup hit a 3-pointer that capped an 11-0 Saber run and gave Central DeWitt a 40-25 lead.

“Knowing we were up 15 was just nuts,” Pickup said. “The crowd was going wild. It was crazy.”

Solon’s Jake Quillen scored a conventional three-point play to pull the Spartans within eight with under 30 seconds remaining. Solon got the ball back after a Central DeWitt turnover, but Jake Benzing missed a 3-pointer that could have further cut into the lead. Matthew Watters scored a layup and then came up with a steal, allowing Pickup a chance to dribble out the clock.

Gilbert had five rebounds, four assists and two blocks to go with his 26 points. Watters had 10 points and three steals. McEwen finished with six points and five assists.

Quillen scored a season-high 12 points to lead Solon (15-10), which saw its season come to an end in the substate final for the second straight season. Benzing added nine points, but did so on 2-for-13 shooting.

Marty Marshall will take Central DeWitt to the state tournament in his first year as the Sabers’ head coach.

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling,” Marshall said. “Coming in your first year, you don’t expect that right off the bat, but, holy cow, here we go.”

Following the game, the Sabers cut down the nets inside Mount Vernon High School. And when they get home, they’ll continue to bond as a team.

“This is an awesome feeling for everybody on this team,” McEwen said. “We all have such good team chemistry. We’re probably going to go back to DeWitt and go out to eat or something. We have such good chemistry and we love being together and around each other. It’s going to be awesome to have this next two weeks.”

Central DeWitt 47, Solon 37

Central DeWitt;14;9;10;14;—;47

Solon;13;5;7;12;—;37

Central DeWitt (18-6) — Paul Kuehn 0-2 0-0 0, Carver Krukow 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Drury 1-1 0-0 2, Gibson McEwen 2-4 2-5 6, Gus Pickup 1-2 0-0 3, Matthew Watters 4-8 1-4 10, Brady Petersen 0-2 0-0 0, Ryan Watters 0-1 0-1 0, Shawn Gilbert 11-20 4-7 26. Totals 19-40 7-17 47.

Solon (15-10) — Jake Quillen 4-11 3-4 12, Brady Mullin 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Timmons 2-4 0-2 4, Kinnick Pusteoska 2-5 1-3 5, Jake Benzing 2-13 4-4 9, Oaken Foster 1-2 0-0 3, Sean Stahle 0-2 0-1 0, Gehrig Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Cayden Knipper 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 13-41 8-14 37.

3-point goals: Central DeWitt 2-8 (Pickup 1-2, M. Watters 1-3, Kuehn 0-1, McEwen 0-1, Gilbert 0-1), Solon 3-15 (Foster 1-1, Quillen 1-5, Benzing 1-6, Stahle 0-2, Miller 0-1). Rebounds: Central DeWitt 22 (Gilbert 5), Solon 22 (Timmons 8). Turnovers: Central DeWitt 11, Solon 12. Total fouls: Central DeWitt 17, Solon 18. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Quillen.

